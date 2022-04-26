Abu Dhabi, UAE: Elite Global Fresh Trading (EGFT), a subsidiary of Yas Holding’s Food & Agriculture division, Elite Agro (EAG), and a leading UAE trader of fresh produce, has secured export agreements to take their well-loved farm grown blueberries to Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

EGFT is exporting the blueberries grown in EAG’s UAE farms as part of its plans to expand the Elite Berry brand around the world. During this year’s harvest season from January to May, EAG expects to increase its output of blueberries to 290 tons, compared to 210 tons in 2021. The company first planted its blueberry saplings in 2017. Since then, it has expanded its production of blueberries to accommodate a growing demand for the superfood.

EAG grows four exclusive varieties of blueberries at their Al Foah farm in Al Ain, which covers an area of 12 hectares with 20 greenhouses. Each greenhouse contains 3,350 blueberry plants that thrive in a climate-controlled environment enabled by state-of-the-art automated technology.

Through expanded production and regular planned exports to Asian markets, EGFT is demonstrating its commercial strength, in line with the UAE’s food security strategy. The company has also exponentially reduced the farm-to-shelf time for blueberries, increasing flavour retention and maximising freshness for their customers, as part of their mission to produce high quality food customers can trust.

“As the UAE’s only producer of locally-grown blueberries, through investment in our farms, our increased capacity has enabled us to build both commercial strength, whilst continuing to support the UAE’s ongoing food security agenda. We are extremely proud of our expansion into new export markets, with international customers now being able to enjoy our high-quality Elite Berry blueberry varieties in support of their health and wellbeing,” said Dr Abdulmonem Almarzooqi, Elite Agro’s Divisional CEO and Board Member.

In order to ensure the quality and freshness customers expect from Elite Berry, EAG will implement special temperature control requirements in the post-production process at its packing facility to ensure its high quality produce stays fresh for longer until it reaches its final international customers.

EAG also has significant expertise in sustainable farming gained from operating over 30 local and international farms, demonstrating its strong position as a key player in the food and agriculture industry. It has a successful track record of growing and supplying high-quality fruits and vegetables including raspberry and blackberry varieties, strawberries and potatoes to the local market, amongst other fresh produce.

About Elite Global Fresh Trading

Elite Global Fresh Trading (EGFT) is a leading producer and trader of sustainably-grown, premium quality farm fresh produce with full-scale, in-house operations, from their future-ready farms across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe, to their own end-to-end supply chain network. As a subsidiary of the Food & Agriculture division of Yas Holding, EGFT leverages on its knowledge and expertise in large-scale farming solutions, farm management services, and farming construction services. EGFT supports local food security by growing, sourcing, and importing the freshest farm produce and is the exclusive distributor of Elite Fresh, Elite Berry, and Elite Dates.

Website: https://www.yasholding.ae/egft/

About Elite Agro

Elite Agro (EAG) is a leading international producer and distributor of fresh produce with a well-established business presence across the UAE, GCC, Serbia, Mauritania, Ethiopia, Morocco, and Egypt. Their diverse range of fresh produce, grown and produced from over thirty farms and across thousands of hectares of land, includes forages, berries, wheat, vegetables, fruit, dairy, chicken, flowers, honey, olives and olive oil.

EAG’s primary objective is to provide high-quality, affordable, and reliable sources of fresh, locally-grown produce for its customers whilst playing a vital role in food security through the efficient use of natural resources. By combining modern science with a respect for nature and biodiversity, Elite Agro ensures healthy farming is at the heart of its trusted fresh food operations.

As part of the prominent UAE-headquartered investment group Yas Holding LLC, Elite Agro also provides large-scale farming solutions, farm management services, and farming construction services to clients who seek opportunities in agriculture, in addition to owning the well-renowned Marmum Dairy in the UAE.

Website: https://www.yasholding.ae/elite-agro-holding/

About Yas Holding LLC

Yas Holding is a UAE-headquartered investment company with a multi-business portfolio spanning nine sectors, 7500 employees, and 60 operating subsidiaries. The Group is in growth mode, expanding business interests in agriculture, food, healthcare, education, aviation, real estate, FMCG, technology and services across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Website: http://www.yasholding.ae/