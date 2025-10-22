As Oman looks to the future, agriculture and food security it’s about building a resilient economy, ensuring sustainability and positioning Oman as a leader in both the regional and global arenas. As of 2024, the agricultural market is estimated to be worth approximately $2.24 billion, with projections indicating growth to $3.01 billion by 2029. The agricultural sector in Oman is not only crucial for food production but also for the economy, contributing significantly to the gross domestic product

It aligns with Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO’s) Four Betters — Better Production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment and a Better Life — leaving no one behind. With ambitious goals to achieve 100 per cent food security by 2040, Oman’s agriculture and food production sector is leveraging advanced technologies and strategic investment.

Oman already accounts for over 31 per cent of the region’s production. Fisheries products marketed to 84 countries. Thanks to a favourable climate and over 3,000 kilometres of coastline, however, the government is further increasing its support for the sector by implementing the policy document ‘Fisheries and Aquaculture Vision 2040’. Omani aquaculture products have recently met the European Union’s phytosanitary standards, opening significant import opportunities in European countries. Oman is also active in the processing of fishery products, such as lanternfish, which are processed and frozen for subsequent export.

Meanwhile, the domestic demand for products like fishmeal and fish oil is expanding, which are imported for use in animal feed production.

In agriculture, innovative and sustainable methods and crops are being studied to reduce the food trade balance deficit, such as the creation of 13 rain seeding stations that have contributed to a 15-18 per cent increase in rainfall. Initiatives include the development of hydroponic agriculture, with technological support from the Netherlands, China and India. The countries are particularly interested in investments in new technologies for the cultivation of onions, garlic and potatoes; and there are plans to further develop grape cultivation. The focus is particularly on the development of the Salalah area, where there is an abundance of land with adequate water and infrastructure.

Oman and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) have formalised a ground-breaking partnership with the signing of a Host Country Agreement to establish permanent FAO representation in Oman, marking a new chapter in regional food security cooperation. The partnership also strengthens Oman's emerging role as a regional hub for food security and sustainable agriculture initiatives across the Gulf region.

Oman Agriculture Development Company is developing major agro logistics facility in the Najd region of Dhofar Governorate. The initiative forms part of Oman’s broader strategy to enhance food self-sufficiency and modernise its agricultural infrastructure.

Officially titled the Integrated Centre for the Collection, Sorting and Marketing of Agricultural Products, the new facility is being constructed at Saih Al Khairat and will have an annual capacity of 50,000 tonnes. It is envisioned as a centralised hub for the aggregation and handling of produce from the Najd Agricultural Zone, the largest farming zone in the country.

Developed in collaboration with the Najd Agricultural Development Office under the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, the project will offer a range of post-harvest services. These include collection from farmers, cold storage, sorting, packaging and processing, these services will help reduce post-harvest losses, raise product quality and improve market access for local producers across Oman and the wider region.

Slated for completion by the end of Q2 2026, the agro logistics hub is positioned as a strategic enabler for the Najd zone, which spans more than 54,000 acres. With its ample groundwater reserves, fertile soils and favourable climatic conditions, Najd is increasingly being recognised as Oman’s future breadbasket. It plays a central role in the country’s vision to reduce dependency on food imports and bolster domestic food production.

The region has seen a surge in agricultural investment in recent years. As of the end of 2024, agricultural and farm assets in Najd were valued at approximately RO 190 million ($493 million), with an additional RO 50.5 million ($131 million) in development. Farm revenues during the 2023-2024 season reached RO 66 million ($171 million), with the livestock sector contributing RO 40 million ($104 million). Crop production has also expanded significantly, wheat output increased by 600 per cent to 10,510 tonnes in 2024, while date production nearly quadrupled to 1,880 tonnes.

Considering this growth, a masterplan is underway for a new Agricultural City in Najd. The proposed city will integrate advanced agri-processing facilities, agricultural education and training centres and agri-tourism offerings. The plan also emphasises the adoption of smart agriculture technologies such as vertical farming, hydroponics, aquaponics and AI-based farm management tool sustainability will be a key pillar, with a strong focus on efficient water use and land allocation for diverse agricultural and post-harvest activities.

As Oman aims to become a logistics hub for the production and distribution of agricultural and fishery products in the Gulf, East Africa and Indo-Pacific regions, leveraging its geographical position and strong relations with India, with which the Sultanate of Oman is negotiating a free trade agreement. To this end, the country has intensified investments and partnerships with private entities to improve productivity and encourage the adoption of new technologies. Downstream, are focused on improving logistics and supply chains to enhance distribution, as well as nurturing food processing industries to add value to agricultural products — which can create jobs and reduce waste.

For a country that has historically been reliant on food imports, the journey towards food security and self-sufficiency is also a journey towards economic sovereignty. Oman is positioning itself not just as a consumer in the global food market but as a competitive player.

It’s about creating an ecosystem where local production, innovation and foreign investment converge to propel Oman’s economy forward. Yes, it is not just about today — it is about feeding Oman’s ambition, resilience and economic growth for decades to come.

