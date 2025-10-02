The National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN) has dismissed reports circulating about the existence of an interim leadership within the association, insisting that its current National President, Dr Ojo Joseph Ajanaku, remains the duly elected and recognised leader.

In a statement issued by the association, NCAN described the claims made at a recent press briefing by an unnamed group as misleading, stressing that the purported interim executives do not represent the cashew industry.

According to the association, its national election was held on 23 November 2024 at the FACAN Headquarters in Abuja, where Dr Ajanaku was elected and sworn in by the Board of Trustees.

It noted that any insinuation of a leadership crisis was an attempt to misinform stakeholders and distract from ongoing efforts to develop the cashew subsector.

On allegations that NCAN had stalled the cashew industry road map, the association clarified that the document in question was produced by an international development partner and was being reviewed in consultation with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS). NCAN explained that the review was necessary to ensure the policy framework aligns with national interests.

“The association remains united and focused on promoting Nigeria’s cashew industry. We assure Nigerians and international partners that NCAN, under the leadership of Dr Ajanaku, is open for business and committed to supporting the sector’s growth,” a statement from NCAN read.

While urging stakeholders to disregard the claims of the self-acclaimed interim executives, NCAN reiterated its commitment to working with government and private sector players to strengthen cashew production, processing and export in Nigeria.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

