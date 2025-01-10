Elezaby Pharmacy, a trusted name in healthcare since 1975, has achieved a significant milestone with the opening of its 400th branch, now serving communities across all governorates of Egypt. This accomplishment reflects Elezaby’s enduring commitment to making healthcare accessible while fostering trust and reliability over nearly five decades.

To celebrate this achievement, Elezaby hosted a commemorative event, reopening its original branch in Heliopolis. This event symbolized not just the growth of the organization but its roots in dedication and service to the Egyptian people.

Ammar Aklan, CEO of Elezaby Pharmacy, reflected on this milestone:

“Reaching 400 branches is far more than a numerical achievement. It represents years of effort, adaptation, and an unshakable focus on meeting the needs of our communities. The journey to this point is built on trust, teamwork, and a clear vision for the future.”

He added: “Our progress is a direct result of the belief our guests place in us, the support of our partners, and the relentless dedication of our team. We take this moment not just to celebrate but to reaffirm our commitment to continually improve and innovate in the service of our community.”

Elezaby Pharmacy has played an active role in advancing healthcare in Egypt, aligning with national goals for sustainable development. Through targeted initiatives and an emphasis on public awareness, the organization strives to contribute meaningfully to the well-being of the communities it serves.

As Elezaby looks toward 2025, it plans to continue expanding its services, introducing larger and more advanced branches that cater to the evolving needs of its guests. Beyond healthcare, Elezaby remains committed to promoting well-being across all aspects of community life, ensuring its services and initiatives create lasting positive impact for every Egyptian family.