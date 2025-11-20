Dubai, UAE: Elevision has signed a strategic partnership with Skyports Infrastructure (Skyports) at Dubai Airshow 2025 to represent all media and naming rights for the upcoming Dubai Vertiport Network. The agreement positions Elevision as the exclusive commercial partner responsible for bringing brands into one of the most significant Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) infrastructure projects in the world.

The Dubai Vertiport Network (the world's first) is a government backed initiative by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), developed in collaboration with Skyports and Joby Aviation. It forms a central part of Dubai’s vision for AAM and represents the next chapter in the city’s future focused transport strategy.

The first vertiport at DXB International Airport, "DXV", has reached 60% completion, and is set to be complete by March 31st 2026. Three further vertiports in the network are planned at The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Downtown and Dubai Marina. All four will provide a premium passenger experience, in line with this new class of urban transport. Once complete, Dubai will be the first city with a fully developed network of vertiports built for permanent air taxi services.

A New Commercial and Cultural Landmark for Brands

Through this partnership, Elevision will provide brands with the ability to secure naming rights and long-term media ownership across the Vertiport Network. This includes large format placements, passenger experience channels, and digital environments that reach high value, lifestyle driven audiences.

The vertiports are designed to become a visible symbol of Dubai’s leadership in innovation, sustainability, and luxury travel. For brands, this represents a world first opportunity to align with landmark infrastructure that will connect passengers across the city’s most iconic destinations.

A Platform Shaped by Innovation and Government Vision

The development of the network has been consistently supported by Dubai’s leadership. The groundbreaking of the first vertiport, DXV, was endorsed in November 2024 by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The broader vision for the Air Taxi Network has been championed by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum across multiple World Government Summits, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to global leadership in advanced air mobility.

A Strategic Step for Elevision

The partnership expands Elevision’s commercial footprint into a new category of mobility infrastructure and supports the company’s mission to connect brands with influential audiences in high value environments. It adds a new vertical to Elevision’s portfolio, complementing its DOOH networks across premium residential districts, business districts, and lifestyle destinations in the UAE and the UK.

Niall Sallam, Chief Executive Officer of Elevision, said:

“Dubai is entering a new era of mobility and urban experience, and the Vertiport Network represents one of the most forward-looking infrastructure projects in the world. Our partnership with Skyports allows us to bring brands into this transformation at a foundational stage. The network will connect high value districts and lifestyle led destinations, and it will reshape how audiences move, interact, and experience the city. We are proud to support this vision by creating meaningful commercial opportunities for global and regional brands.”

James Bircumshaw, Head of Acquisitions & Partnerships, Skyports Infrastructure, said:

“Skyport's Dubai Vertiport Network is designed to integrate AAM into the daily life of Dubai. Our partnership with Elevision ensures that the commercial layer of this infrastructure matches the ambition of the project, driving significant non-aeronautical revenues at our facilities. Elevision brings deep experience in property led media environments and has a strong understanding of how to activate high value audiences across premium locations. Together, we will create a new category of commercial engagement that aligns with Dubai’s leadership in future mobility.”

About Skyports Infrastructure

Skyports Infrastructure is the leading enabler of advanced air mobility (AAM), providing the critical link between the ground and the sky.

The company designs, builds and operates take-off and landing infrastructure for air taxis, and partners with world-class electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passenger and cargo vehicle manufacturers around the world to enable safe, sustainable and efficient flight operations within urban and suburban environments.

Find out more at: www.skyports.net

About Elevision

Elevision operates one of the largest Out-of-Home (OOH) networks in the UAE and the UK. The company connects premium residential communities and lifestyle led commercial landmarks through context rich communication that blends curated content with precision advertising. Elevision’s network reaches more than one million unique viewers each month across high value districts, creating meaningful moments of attention in environments shaped by daily movement, culture, and community living.

Through long term partnerships with leading government and private sector entities, Elevision elevates the role of DOOH within the urban landscape. The company supports cultural programming, neighbourhood storytelling, and property centric communication while delivering data informed media placements in settings that carry high trust and extended dwell time. This approach positions Elevision as a key contributor to the evolution of modern urban media across both markets.

www.elevision.com