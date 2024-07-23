Dubai - UAE - Elevision is pleased to announce an exciting partnership with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) to launch Dubai’s newest digital-out-of-home (DOOH) media network. This network will feature new assets located in some of the city’smost iconic business hubs and residential communities owned and operated by DWTC, including One Central, Convention Tower, Sheikh Rashid Tower, and Expo Village Residences. The partnership marks a new era of opportunities for brands to connect with premium audiences in their everyday environments. Through seamless screen integrations and leading DOOH innovation and connectivity, Elevision is setting the stage once again for best-in-class DOOH advertising opportunities in the UAE.

Niall Sallam, CEO of Elevision, said: "We’re thrilled to launch our network of elevator and large format screens in collaboration with DWTC, and are equally excited to bring world-class measurement, programmatic and dynamic content capabilities to this partnership. One Central elegantly brings business and leisure together to the heart of Dubai, and this multi-award-winning commercial development adds a unique dimension to Dubai’s central business district. Together, we look forward to providing brands with a dynamic and impactful platform to engage audiences like never before.

"We are committed to pushing the boundaries of DOOH advertising," added Niall Sallam. "Our media and technology provide marketers and property partners with innovative solutions to share their brand stories and communicate effectively, ensuring unparalleled visibility, engagement and results that go beyond traditional advertising methods”.

Jad Bechara, Assistant Vice President of Asset Management at DWTC, remarked: “DWTC’s portfolio of iconic commercial, residential and lifestyle properties offer tenants, residents and visitors world-class buildings, developments and amenities. We are committed to innovation and investing in new technologies, which is why we are proud to partner with Elevision to further enhance digital communication and advertising content across our properties. We believe this partnership will enable us to build engagement within our communities, offering enhanced connectivity through interactive messaging for the benefit of professionals, residents and visitors alike.”

This partnership focuses on expanding Elevision’s extensive commercial and residential tower network. This includes the installation of 72 elevator screens across One Central, Sheikh Rashid Tower and Convention Tower. Additionally, 68 large format column screens have been installed across all office buildings in One Central. On the residential front, 15 screens will be installed in the lobbies of Expo Village Residences, a vibrant new community in Dubai South, near Dubai World Central airport - the future home of Emirates Airlines and Dubai’s main airport. In total, 72 elevator screens and 83 large format and lobby screens will be installed across all locations under DWTC’s jurisdiction.

This strategic collaboration underscores Elevision's dedication to expanding its footprint in key business districts and residential communities. By offering cutting-edge digital solutions and services, Elevision empowers brands with unparalleled opportunities to connect with their target audiences in the most influential business, lifestyle and residential communities.

About Elevision:

Elevision owns and operates one of the largest Digital-Out-of-Home networks located in the UAE and London. With a network of 1,800+ screens delivering 370M+ monthly impressions, Elevision provides advertisers with unparalleled access to the region’s most affluent consumers. Elevision’s proprietary media technology enables its clients to deliver dynamic video content, custom-tailored to their audiences and objectives.

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC):

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

