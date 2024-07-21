Muscat: In its commitment to enhancing the banking experience for its customers, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) provides a comprehensive suite of credit card benefits, focusing on luxury and convenience, and deliverin g value through exclusive offers designed to meet a variety of lifestyle needs .

Maha Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager & Head of Products at NBO, states, “At National Bank of Oman, we believe that loyalty should be rewarded. That's why our credit card benefits are more than just a payment tool; they are a passport to a variety of exclusive luxuries and everyday conveniences. They reflect our commitment to providing exceptional value to our customers, whether they're travelling the world or making local purchases. From cashback and airport lounge access to travel insurance and chauffeur services, NBO's credit cards offer an elevated experience tailored to the needs of today's customers. We aim to ensure that every transaction with our credit cards feels like a reward in itself.”

The Infinite, Signature, and Platinum credit cards come with premium benefits that cater to travellers and those seeking entertainment and rewards. For frequent travellers, the Infinite Credit Card provides unlimited access to global airport lounges. Signature Credit Card holders receive up to 12 complimentary airport lounge visits per year, while Platinum Credit Card users are entitled to 6 visits annually.

The NBO Rewards Program offers for credit card holders with a competitive 1% cashback on purchases made with Infinite, Signature, and Platinum Credit Cards, and 0.5% cashback on the Gold Credit Card. In addition to these benefits, cardholders can enjoy exclusive Entertainer offers and travel portal discounts, adding substantial value to their experiences.

NBO also provides complimentary international travel insurance and chauffeur services for Infinite and Signature Credit Card holders. The chauffeur service, which provides airport transfers in Muscat and Salalah, ensures a smooth and luxurious journey for customers, from doorstep to destination, exemplifying NBO’s dedication to exceptional convenience and value for premium cardholders.

Moreover, cardholders can elevate their entertainment experience with an exclusive 50% discount on VOX Cinema tickets, adding value and enjoyment to their leisure activities. Additionally, NBO Visa Credit cardholders receive a complimentary BookingBash subscription, unlocking up to 50% off on experiences around the world alongside other special offers.

These credit card benefits are designed to offer NBO customers flexibility, innovation, and a personalised experience. By focusing on the unique needs and aspirations of the customers, NBO continually evolves to remain a trusted partner throughout their financial journey.

For more information about NBO's credit card benefits, visit www.nbo.om, contact our customer service at 24770000, or access the user-friendly NBO App.