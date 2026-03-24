Dubai, UAE: Investors in today’s fast-moving markets face rigid wealth management models, limited access to tactical strategies, and a lack of transparency. These are barriers that often prevent them from capturing opportunities or preserving capital effectively. Elevate Financial Services LLC has launched in the UAE to help overcome these challenges, offering an unconventional, liquidity-focused approach designed for mass-affluent investors seeking institutional-grade strategies through a platform-agnostic, unbiased structure.

Founded by Madhur Kakkar, a financial services leader with more than two decades of experience across global banking and regional brokerage institutions, Elevate aims to redefine how investors approach wealth creation in current day fast-moving markets.

Kakkar observed that transaction-focused brokerage models concentrate on distribution, while Institutional asset managers frequently operate at a scale oriented toward ultra-high-net-worth mandates. Mass affluent Investors in the middle often rely on instinct or fragmented advice.

“The modern investor is globally informed and increasingly entrepreneurial in mindset. Yet many are still guided by advisory structures designed for a different market cycle. Elevate was built to introduce a disciplined, opportunity-focused framework grounded in liquidity focus, discipline and market data research, offering platform agnostic unbiased approach. We aim to give investors the clarity and agility required to navigate today’s markets with confidence,” says Kakkar.

Elevate’s launch introduces a new approach to investment services in the UAE, emphasizing tactical discipline, liquidity awareness, and clear, transparent strategy construction. In fast-moving markets where timely insight drives results, Elevate positions unconventional investing as a structured advantage.

Many investors are now reassessing traditional long-term fund allocation lenses. At Elevate, unconventional investing means positioning ahead of market shifts through intelligent capitalisation on emerging opportunities, balanced by disciplined risk management. The firm operates on a platform-agnostic basis, partnering with regulated providers selected through formal due diligence to ensure flexibility, transparency, and strong governance.

This comes at a time of broader capital flows. Gold prices soared last year. Additionally, central bank purchases since 2022 have more than doubled their average from 2015 to 2019. In the first half of 2025 alone, these banks added 410 tonnes, lifting their share of global demand to nearly one quarter.

At the same time, liquidity preference has intensified. Global money market fund assets have risen to a record-breaking $7.03 trillion. Investors are holding higher cash balances and short-duration instruments, looking for options in an environment where price dislocations emerge quickly.

The frequency of geopolitical disruptions has increased the importance of risk management and capital flexibility within shorter windows. For many mid- to high-income investors, the advisory frameworks available have not kept pace with this reality.

Elevate is licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to introduce, arrange, and guide investors across financial products. The firm focuses on providing structured, intelligent investment management, financial planning, and legacy services, addressing the gap where mass-affluent and HNW clients often rely on instinct rather than disciplined frameworks.

“Our goal is to give investors a framework that combines clarity, agility, and disciplined execution,” says Kakkar. “By aligning strategy with each client’s objectives and maintaining flexibility in execution, we help investors navigate market volatility confidently and act decisively when opportunities arise.”

About Elevate Financial Services

Elevate Financial Services LLC is a UAE-based investment services provider regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to introduce, arrange, and guide clients on a range of financial products. With a platform-agnostic approach, our investment guidance is aligned with client goals and risk profiles. The company offers an unbiased, client-first approach to help its clients grow, protect, and manage their wealth with confidence. Our strategies prioritise short-term opportunities and liquidity- an unconventional investing approach, championed by us, to help clients stay agile in fast-changing markets.

For more information, please visit https://elevatewealth.ae/

For media enquiries, please contact Matrix PR

Krishika Mahesh: Krishika@matrixdubai.com