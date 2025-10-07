Elevate Tourism Group unveils two sub-brands under the Elevate brand, ONELUX by Elevate and Arabian Lux by Elevate, to deliver exceptional travel experiences worldwide.

Dubai, UAE: Elevate, the award-winning tourism group, has announced a strategic partnership with Arabian Lux, the leading luxury travel brand founded by Nicholas Rhodes. Together, the entities are launching two new sub-brands under the Elevate umbrella: ONELUX by Elevate, a global luxury travel brand, and Arabian Lux by Elevate, a regional brand focused on the North and South American markets.

This collaboration brings together Elevate’s operational excellence and wide-reaching network with Arabian Lux’s two decades of expertise and reputation in bespoke travel. Arabian Lux, a member of the Virtuoso network, has established itself as a trusted name across nine countries in the Americas, serving high-net-worth travellers seeking authentic, curated experiences.

ONELUX by Elevate will act as the global brand, expanding the reach of Elevate’s portfolio of destinations, which currently includes the UAE, Maldives, Thailand, Oman, and Qatar. Arabian Lux by Elevate will continue to cater to the Americas, leveraging its deep understanding of these markets to attract travellers to the Middle East and other premium destinations.

Commenting on the partnership, Samir Hamadeh, CEO of Elevate, said: “The creation of ONELUX by Elevate represents a transformative moment for luxury travel between source markets like the Americas and the MENA region We are thrilled to partner with Arabian Lux, whose fortified market experience and technical prowess of creating detailed, immersive experiences align seamlessly with our operational excellence and innovative approach. Together, we will deliver extraordinary, personalised journeys tailored specifically to the tastes and expectations of travellers internationally.”

Nicholas Rhodes, Founder of Arabian Lux, added: “This alignment allows us to build on Arabian Lux’s success while unlocking new opportunities for growth through Elevate’s global network. Together, we will continue to redefine what personalised luxury travel can look like.”

The partnership reflects Elevate’s broader growth strategy, which has seen the company diversify its business verticals with sub-brands such as Elevate Cruises, GoElevate, Elevate Wellbeing, and CONNECT Business Events.

About Elevate:

Elevate DMC is a leading global destination management company renowned for delivering high-quality, personalised experiences. With a focus on the UAE, Oman, Qatar, the Indian Ocean, and Thailand, Elevate provides seamless access to hotels, unique experiences, and ground handling services through a network of over 1,000 directly contracted hotels and strong global partnerships. Recognised for excellence with awards like Best DMC Partner by Elegant Resorts and TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Award, Elevate offers a diverse portfolio of sub-brands, including GoElevate for leisure travel, Elevate Cruises, Elevate Wellbeing for wellness travel, and CONNECT Business Events. Elevate leverages cutting-edge technology to connect hotels with a wide network of tour operators, ensuring a seamless travel experience for all.