UAE – ELEVATE, the visionary lifestyle real estate brand from One Group, together with Ennismore, the world’s fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, officially unveiled the Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences with an unforgettable one-night immersive launch event at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai. Valued at AED 1.8 billion, the project marks a defining milestone for Ras Al Khaimah, introducing the region’s first-ever Mondrian-branded beachfront residences and reinforcing ELEVATE’s USD 1 billion UAE development pipeline.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group CEO of Marjan, commented, “We are glad to see the excitement around Mondrian Al Marjan Beach Residences, which is a fitting inclusion to our island’s ever-growing portfolio of branded residences. This development truly echoes our vision of creating premium, lifestyle-led destinations and is sure to offer global residents and investors a new benchmark for branded beachfront living.”

Zeeshaan Shah, Founder & Chairman of ELEVATE, stated, “Tonight’s celebration marks a remarkable milestone for ELEVATE. Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences is more than a development—it is a new expression of what beachfront luxury can be. We have created a space where art, culture, wellness, and community converge in ways never seen before in the UAE. We are proud to present our flagship project and continue elevating the standards of residential living in the region.”

Set on Al Marjan Island, one of the UAE’s fastest-growing luxury and entertainment destinations, the project has witnessed extraordinary demand. With 343 residences rapidly selling out, investor interest continues to surge due to the community’s proximity to Wynn Al Marjan Island, pristine beachfront access, and world-class hospitality offerings by Ennismore. Designed by San Francisco-based architectural firm Gensler, with interiors by London’s Bergman Design House, the development blends bold design with sensory storytelling.

The crown jewel of the project, the 10,000-square-foot Sky Mansion, features 28-foot ceiling heights, a private rooftop garden, and an infinity pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Listed at USD 10 million, it stands as one of the most exclusive homes in Ras Al Khaimah.

Ras Al Khaimah’s most anticipated real estate launch of the season drew remarkable excitement, with guests filling the entrance of Atlantis The Royal in lively anticipation. A packed turnout gathered to witness the spectacular reveal, reflecting the overwhelming interest in Elevate’s newest landmark.

The star-studded launch, emceed by fashion icon Jessica Kahawaty, also drew notable regional personalities including Youmna Khoury and Zeynab, adding to the event’s fashion-forward energy. More than a project debut, the celebration framed Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences as the emirate’s new destination where design, lifestyle, and coastal glamour come together.

The immersive journey began as attendees passed through a kinetic tunnel of fabric, projection, and light, creating a surreal transition into Mondrian’s world of expressive luxury. The dramatic reveal of the architectural model unfolded beneath a choreographed lift of illuminated drapery, drawing applause as the full vision of the development was unveiled.

Throughout the event, custom-built design-led spaces immersed guests in Mondrian’s art-driven identity, from editorial portrait studios to a stage backdrop brought to life with kinetic projection mapping. Experiential activations spanned mixology, performance, and live artistry, including a neon-lit sculptural bar and a captivating live artwork creation by celebrated UAE artist Diaa Allam, who painted a piece inspired by Ras Al Khaimah’s cultural spirit. Setting the tempo for the night, DJ Tala Samman infused the space with her signature sounds, lifting the mood, energising the crowd, and giving the celebration its unmistakable pulse.

Louis Abboud, Regional Head of Lifestyle Collective IMEAT at Ennismore, added,

“Mondrian has always been about pushing boundaries and creating spaces that inspire. Launching this project on Al Marjan Island is a natural evolution of our brand’s creative ethos. This is not just a residence, it’s a living gallery, a social hub, and a sanctuary of style.”

PROJECT DETAILS

RESIDENCE TYPES

The Residences: 1–3 bedroom apartments starting from AED 2.55 million

The Front Row Collection: 3–5 bedroom beachfront townhouses with direct beach access starting from AED 8.54 million

The Sky Collection: 3–5 bedroom duplex and triplex sky villas with private pools and panoramic Gulf views starting from AED 8.53 million

Residents will enjoy over 60,000 sq. ft. of curated amenities, including the Mondrian Sky Club, Fi’lia Beach, championship fitness facilities, infinity pools, concierge services, and Accor Platinum Status benefits across 5,600 hotels worldwide. A flexible 60:40 payment plan is available, with project completion scheduled for Q4 2028.

