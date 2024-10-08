The UAE is undergoing a remarkable transformation, positioning itself among the top five countries in the EV industry. Saeed, the founder of the region's first EV service centre, and Tarish Al Qubaisi, who launched the region's first on-demand mobile EV charging system capable of charging an EV in 6 minutes, are poised to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles in the region. Both companies are technology-driven and have established trusted partnerships with global EV brands.

As we approach 2025, They are launching a comprehensive e-mobility solution that addresses software, service, and charging challenges and provide clients with essential support for EV technology adoption. With new carbon reduction laws coming into effect next year, this initiative could not come at a more opportune time. The UAE has evolved into an $83 billion market, with strong interest from private equity firms in the e-mobility sector and the emergence of new players.

The companies are preparing to announce further developments in the market shortly.

Saeed remarked, "We have been serving clients from across the region and have gained a deep understanding of EV technology and its mechanics. We have clients who ship their vehicles from around the world for maintenance, including top EV brands that send us their vehicles for testing and various maintenance challenges."

Tarish added, "We are witnessing a shift, with the new generation seeking high-tech gadgets, and charging remains their top concern. This collaboration will strengthen our position, allowing us to engage more closely with users to better serve them. We are committed to electrification and are going beyond just charging to ensure that the UAE remains at the forefront of this technology. Our compact and ultra-fast charging solutions offer convenience, akin to ordering your next meal."

Both companies are eager to invite more EV players to collaborate with them, enhancing the overall EV experience in the region.

For more information, please contact:

Tarish Al Qubaisi

Founder

Savvy Charging Technologies

Email: contact@savvy.energy

Saeed Al Junaibi

Founder

EVS

About Savvy Charging Technologies:

Savvy Charging Technologies is an Emirati company founded by Tarish Al Qubaisi and Muhammad Jamal, specializing in innovative solutions for electric vehicle charging. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Savvy offers unique off-grid, on-demand charging solutions that enable rapid charging without the need for specialized infrastructure.

About EVS:

EVS – Electric Vehicle Services , Providing software and hardware solutions to all kind of evs that is out of the manufacturer warranty. Feel free to contact us to help you on servicing or repairing you EV.

Our Mission is to provide customers with a unique experience in Electric Vehicles service and body repair, using high-end innovative products and solutions driven with passionate experts and targeting extreme customer satisfaction levels. Our Vision is to expand regionally reaching major GCC cities and countries in the Middle- East by providing the Best Electric Car Services