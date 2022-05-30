Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The introduction of three new e-scooter lines from a leading global business in the fields of transportation and service robotics, Segway, is furthering its position as a pioneer in the future of smart mobility in the UAE. Segway is poised to become an essential player in making smart cities a reality across the world, with the introduction of a full range of transportation solutions - from personal transporter pods to tough longer-distance city transport vehicles and new kick scooter improvements that rethink the transportation experience. With cutting-edge technology, these new lines are not only safe and simple to use, but also equipped with connectivity that will make them suited for a Smart City. Segway is all geared up to amplify its footprint in the micro-mobility market with its latest innovations.

The new product series is being launched in the UAE as part of Segway's ongoing efforts to expand its presence in the Middle East region. The company has been working closely with regional partners to make its products more accessible to consumers and to promote sustainable mobility solutions. The F Series boasts Instant Performance of up to 25 kilometers per hour. On the F40, you'll enjoy dynamic riding, which is wonderfully suited for your daily commute journey, thanks to the 350 W powerful and silent engine. All you have to do is step on the board and go with its maximum speed of up to 25 km/h and ability to climb slopes of up to 20%. Thanks to its ecologically-friendly electric engine, you can enjoy the ambiance of your surroundings without adding additional acoustic noise. The F Series also has a Resilient Frame and 10-inch Pneumatic Tyres for a more secure ride. The Ninebot KickScooter, for example, is built to be robust and ensure a more secure riding experience without the worry of bumps or uneven ground. The 10-inch pneumatic tyres on the F30 and F40 are designed to give a smooth and comfortable ride while also lowering the risk of puncture. An Innovative Regenerative Braking System on the F Series means they are vehicles powered by electricity and recycled energy from riding. The integrated lithium battery pack converts the energy stored during braking into power and stores it in the wheels. The KickScooter's two independent brakes, including an electronic front brake and a rear disc brake, ensure more secure and rapid stopping!

"The launch of our new product lines in the UAE is a strategic move that will enable us to better serve our customers in the region," said Frank Zhang of Segway, the head of the ME region. "Segway is committed to providing innovative transportation solutions that improve people's lives and help create more sustainable communities. We are confident that our products will contribute to the Middle East’s efforts to become a world-leading smart city. The Middle East is one of the most important markets for Segway, and we are very excited to be launching our new product line here. These products represent the latest in our technology and we are confident that they will be well received by our customers in the Middle East."

The next new line-up being introduced in the Middle East is the all-new C series from Segway that comes with thoughtfully designed e-scooters for durability and mobility. The C8/10 is suitable for kids of different heights and ages and comes with an easy unfolding-folding system and a full LED display with Bluetooth connectivity. Furthermore, it comes with 3 riding modes to cater to different ages of kids: Safe Mode; Turbo Mode; and Cruise Mode. It delivers a smooth and powerful ride thanks to its double tube frame design that is both strong and long-lasting, as well as a high-performance and tiny battery design. Other features include a sensitive thumb throttle, as well as wear-resistant, comfortable riding solid rubber tires. The ZING C20 is a bit different from the standard, as it now comes in an eye-catching color scheme with a black frame and red highlights on the wheels and logo. The ZING C20 has three riding modes that may be changed according to each teen's skill level. It's not just for kids; it's also good for young women. It's small and light enough to carry about.

Segway has also brought the G series to the UAE. The new generation Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30E II is here to provide a more dependable and pleasant ride for riders with a range of 65 kilometers, the longest in its class. The KickScooter has a range of up to 65 kilometers, making it the most extensive and far-reaching on the market, as well as allowing you to expand your search area at a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour. The KickScooter has an updated design with improved features, such as IPX7 and IPX5 water resistance on its engine and body, which makes it ideal for adults to use as a daily mobility tool. It includes Eco, Drive, and Sport modes that may be accessed straight from the intuitive LED dashboard, as well as Pedestrian mode to walk beside it. It also has a 2.5W built-in front LED light and E-MARK Reflectors.

-Ends-