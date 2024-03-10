Cairo: El Gouna, the fully integrated and sustainable town by Orascom Development by the Red Sea partnered with Heazy Skate Park to create the biggest skatepark in Africa. The announcement took place during Egypt Sports Expo on March 8, 2024. Supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, this collaboration aims to establish the largest skate park in Africa. The alliance underscores El Gouna's commitment to becoming a central hub for a myriad of sports, culture, and arts events. With construction expected to commence later this year, the grand opening of the skate park is scheduled for 2025.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Dr. Essam Serageldin, Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports for Marketing and Commercial Affairs, Mr. Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna, Mr. Abdel Aziz ElBanna, and Mr. Ahmed Burahmah, Founders of Heazy Skate Park, Mr. Mohamed Aboulfotouh, Chairman of Heazy Skate Park, Mr. Martim de Barros, Founder and Project Manager. The event also included representatives from the Embassies of Portugal and Kuwait.

This partnership aligns with El Gouna’s vision to become a premier destination for different local and international sports events catering to diverse audience. Establishing Heazy Skate Park in El Gouna represents a significant milestone promoting the sport of skating in the African continent. Expected to attract regional and global skating enthusiasts and professionals, the park supports sports tourism in Egypt, and fosters economic and social development in one of Egypt's biggest governorates.

Mr. Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna, expressed his excitement about El Gouna becoming home to Heazy Skate Park, the largest skate park in Africa, he commented, "In El Gouna, we are dedicated to improving services and recreational activities that cater to the different interests of our diverse customer base. We aspire to offer a wide range of activities and sports for both amateurs and professionals, positioning El Gouna as a hub for various sports, culture, and arts events in Egypt, Africa."

Amer added, "Through our partnership with Heazy Skate Park, we aim to create an outstanding experience for skating enthusiasts, providing them with the opportunity to engage in their favorite sport professionally. Complemented by the pleasant weather in El Gouna throughout the year and the diverse facilities the town offer, guests will enjoy a unique experience in one of the most prominent destinations in the region."

Mr. Mohamed Aboulfotouh, Chairman of Heazy Skate Park, commented, "The different skating communities have already shown excitement about the arrival of this long-awaited park, and with collaborative efforts from all parties involved, we are turning this dream into reality. It's not just a skate park; it's a commitment to the development and support of skating as a significant sport. We are thrilled to introduce Heazy Skate Park to Africa for the first time in El Gouna, providing a space for the skating community and fostering the growth of the sport."

Mr. Martim de Barros, Founder and Project Manager underscored the groundbreaking nature of the project, stating, "Heazy Skate Park signifies a revolutionary transformation for society, and we firmly believe it will act as a magnet for talent, drawing both amateurs and professionals. This initiative is poised to make a significant contribution to the overall development of skateboarding in Africa."

Over 35 years, El Gouna has embraced a sustainable and distinctive business model. Hosting numerous tournaments and festivals, it has evolved into one of Egypt's prominent destinations and a focal point for various local and international events. Notably El Gouna Film Festival with its six editions and the El Gouna Platinum International Squash Championship for both men and women spanning 11 years, alongside numerous other events, the town has successfully captured the interest of guests from diverse corners of the world.

About El Gouna:

El Gouna, one of Orascom Development’s fully integrated towns, has been the most prominent destination nestled on the Red Sea in an area of 36.9 million square meters for more than 30 years. The town encompasses 9,200 delivered residential units, 18 hotels providing 2,800 rooms, schools offering various international curricula, including Swiss and British certifications, an international hospital, a startup workspace facility, four marinas, two world-class golf courses, an Egyptian Premier League football club, a culture and conference center, and an array of services.

Each of El Gouna’s hotels is characterized by unique architectural charm. From the Upper Nubian flair of Steigenberger to the Asian-inspired design of The Chedi, which is part of The Leading Hotels of the World portfolio, and Casa Cook's down-to-earth yet stylish aesthetic, there's a hotel for every taste. The interior design across these hotels is sleek and understated, prioritizing maximum comfort. Dining in El Gouna is a culinary delight, with impeccable options featuring flavors from locally sourced ingredients, including supplies from El Gouna's own farm. The town also offers a curated selection of spas, blending oriental and Far Eastern treatments for a holistic relaxation experience.

With a population of more than 25,000 residents of 50+ nationalities, El Gouna is only 30 minutes from Hurghada International Airport, which has direct flights to the UK (5 hours), many European cities (4 hours), and the Middle East (1 hour).

Visit El Gouna Website: https://elgouna.com/

About Heazy Skate Park

Poised to become the largest skate park in Africa, located in El Gouna, Egypt. With construction set for 2024 and a grand opening in 2025, the project aims to be a transformative hub for skaters fostering talent, community, and the overall development of the sport. For more information, visit https://heazyskatepark.com/.

About Sport Expo Cairo

Sport Expo Cairo is a premier sports exhibition, bringing together enthusiasts, professionals, and industry leaders to celebrate and showcase the latest trends and innovations in the world of sports. For more information, visit https://sportsexpo.com.eg/.