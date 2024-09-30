EL-Ezaby Pharmacy, a leader in the pharmaceutical care in Egypt, proudly announces its collaboration with Forset Hayah, a non-governmental organization dedicated to

supporting childern affected by rare diseases.



The partnership is designed to provide essential medications and comprehensive care to patients suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). By joining resources, Elezaby Pharmacy will provide the needed medication, which funded by Forset Hayah, directly to patients. Elezaby pharmacy approach ensures patients and their families receive all the support according to its unique needs.



The key pillars of the Partnership:

- Reliable Access to Medication: EL-Ezaby Pharmacy will serve as the distribution hub for SMA medications funded by Forset Hayah guaranteeing a steady supply of these

critical medications to ensure patients can continue their treatment without delay.



- Patient and Caregiver Guidance: EL-Ezaby Pharmacy team will be accessible to provide detailed guidance on how to properly administer the treatment to ensure medications are used correctly and effectively.



- Ongoing Communication and Care EL-Ezaby Pharmacy will maintain to follow-up with patients and caregivers, offering ongoing support, answering questions, and

address any concerns that arise.



Ammar Aklan, CEO of EL-Ezaby Pharmacy, shared: "At EL-Ezaby Pharmacy, we are honoured to work alongside Forset Hayah in delivering the life-saving treatments these children desperately need. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to

addressing the full range of health needs that SMA patients and their families face.



Every child deserves a chance to live a healthy and fulfilling life, and we will continue to stand by them through dedicated care and ongoing support."



Ms. Ghada Mounib, Chairman of Forset Hayah, said: "Forset Hayah brings hope to children with rare diseases by ensuring they receive the treatments they need. By partnering with EL-Ezaby Pharmacy, we are extending this care beyond medication, providing the guidance and follow-up support that truly transforms lives. Together, we are giving these children the opportunity to lead healthier and happier lives."