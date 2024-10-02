UAE, Abu Dhabi: EIH Ethmar International Holding has announced today the sale of its waterfront units at Lamar Residence in Raha Beach, a prestigious ready-to-move-in residential development located in Al Raha Beach close to the main island of Abu Dhabi.

Stretching nearly 300 meters along a pristine waterfront and offering breathtaking views of the exclusive Al Raha Beach, Lamar Residence features four stylish tower blocks, each gracefully perched on a shared podium, providing residents with a diverse selection of modern and spacious residences.

Residents can choose from 1 to 4-bedroom apartment configurations, as well as elegant duplexes and townhouses, all designed to cater to the community’s vibrant and premium lifestyle. Residents will also enjoy an array of amenities, including a beautifully landscaped outdoor podium, a relaxing sky garden, a BBQ area, and a swimming pool.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Low Ping, Group CEO of EIH Ethmar International Holding, said: “Lamar Residence addresses the existing need in the market by providing ready-to-move-in properties in a well-established community to investors and potential home owners. With attractive pricing, well planned spaces, and exceptional design, Lamar Residence is crafted to deliver the comfort and convenience our customers are seeking, all while being close to major landmarks and world-class amenities.”

Lamar Residence in Raha Beach provides for premium family-centric living & lifestyle, also boasting a series of high-tech gyms, an outdoor adventure playground for children, and an interactive indoor playroom for toddlers. With direct access to the scenic waterfront promenade and conveniently located retail shopping units within the development, the community offers an ideal blend of comfort, convenience, and lifestyle appeal.

The development’s strategic location also offers convenient access to major highways connecting Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and is in close proximity to world-class entertainment and leisure attractions at Yas Island, as well as being a short 10-minute drive away from Zayed International Airport.

Whether as a homeowner or an investor, the competitive pricing of this development appeals to a wide range of individuals.