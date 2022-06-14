The private equity firm focuses on homegrown companies within the consumer brand sector, providing founders and entrepreneurs with access to capital, resources, strategic expertise and intellectual capital

Dubai: EIGHTClouds Private Equity, a homegrown company that focuses on brands within the consumer sector, has launched in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with an aim to support entrepreneurs and take local ideas globally.

It enters the market with an already-strong portfolio of associations comprising Chaps & Co, MORE and EIGHTClouds Systems, with the aim of growing the MORE portfolio from two to 11 outlets in the next five years, and further expand Chaps & Co across regional and global markets.

Founded by Mark Aitchison, EIGHTClouds Private Equity embraces a global vision to build businesses across the world and respond to diverse mindsets and consumer needs. Licensed by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), it provides founders and entrepreneurs in the region with access to capital and resources, extends intellectual capital, and provides functional and strategic expertise to scale their businesses to a global level.

With a focus on brands within the consumer sector that present a competitive edge, the private equity firm is currently headquartered in the UAE with businesses also operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Riyadh) and United States of America (New York). The EIGHTClouds Private Equity current portfolio spans across several industries, including beauty and wellness, F&B and technology.

Mark Aitchison, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are seeing an explosion of new entrepreneurs and founders in the region with a zeal to succeed and ideas that can be grown into global brands. At EIGHTClouds Private Equity, we believe in building strong and lasting relationships with our partners that contribute to achieving our joint goals. We look for strength in branding and scalability through potential avenues such as franchising, partnerships or joint ventures. Our goal is to make the dreams of innovators and passionate founders a reality, and ensure feasible businesses and ideas get a fair shot at scaling.”

Witnessing the booming F&B industry within the region, the firm’s portfolio includes a newly opened MORE at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre, serving global culinary favourites with signature local touches for a warm and relaxed casual dining experience. EIGHTClouds Private Equity has major plans for the established brand, planning to open 10 new locations by 2026.

A local favourite since launching in 2015, there are currently 10 branches of the bespoke male grooming brand, Chaps & Co, with outlets across the UAE, KSA and recently expanded to the USA – one of the first UAE homegrown brands to open in New York City. With a strong expansion and franchising pipeline, the award-winning barbershop has already confirmed four openings by the end of the year.

Under its technology division, EIGHTClouds Systems, the one-stop software solution developed by EIGHTClouds Private Equity offers customized solutions to help businesses gain the most out of their operations and better manage processes with a strategic road map.

In line with UAE’s vision to empower strategic priorities and economic needs of the future, the firm continues to expand its global presence with a strong pipeline of acquisitions and franchises under consideration in the coming months.

EIGHTClouds Private Equity is currently exploring opportunities to enter and further develop across a range of consumer categories, including F&B, Hospitality, Apparel, Consumer Care, Technology, Sustainability, Beauty & Wellness and Real Estate, amongst others.

