Dubai: The Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), a regional leader in banking & finance training, is participating in the "Ru’ya 2023" Careers UAE Redefined from 19th to 21st September. At the event, EIF is presenting a diverse range of career opportunities for UAE nationals across the banking, insurance, exchange, and finance sectors. Additionally, informing all “Ru”ya 2023” visitors about the "Ethraa" Emiratization program which aims to create 5,000 job opportunities for Emiratis by 2026.

Visitors to the exhibition, including high school students, university graduates, and professionals seeking career advancements, have access to an array of qualitative opportunities within the banking and finance sectors. These encompass advanced training programs, including the Leaders Development Program in collaboration with Oxford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as well as a bachelor’s program in Actuarial Science.

"Ethraa" program offered pathways aim to qualify UAE nationals in essential specializations such as FinTech, programming, finance and accounting, cybersecurity, compliance, data engineering, data analytics, auditing, IT infrastructure, HR, product management, investment, underwriting and claims management, and project management.

Noura Alblooshi, Acting General Manager of the Emirates Institute of Finance, said, "Emirati youth have promising opportunities in the financial sector, a distinguished career path in the future economy. Our participation in significant recruitment events like "Ru’ya 2023" aligns with our commitment to introduce Emirati talents to the vast opportunities in diverse financial fields, the backbone of a future flexible, tech-driven, knowledge-based, and innovative economy. We are dedicated to continuing the Emiratization journey of the financial sector with unwavering support from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of the UAE Central Bank."

Our participation also offers an opportunity to understand the aspirations of the sector's future leaders, listening to their visions about the evolving nature of jobs, especially in the banking and finance sectors. We're here to promote the 'Enrichment' program, aiming to train and employ 5,000 nationals in pivotal roles within the financial sector by 2026." She added.

Earlier, as part of the "Ethraa" program, the Emirates Institute of Finance organized the first "Ethraa" Employment Fair in May and a second in July 2023. These events saw the participation of 3,860 nationals, with over 2,500 engaging in assessments and job interviews with attending banks and companies, bridging the gap between job seekers and more than 60 top regional financial institutions and firms.