Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Ehfaaz is proud to announce its nomination for the esteemed 2023 Go Global Awards, hosted by the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation. This nomination places Ehfaaz amongst the top business leaders in the world, highlighting its innovation, growth, and global impact.

The Go Global Awards are a prominent international event, judged by government officials from over 28 countries alongside influential industry leaders across a spectrum of industries. The Awards attract companies from around the globe, celebrating their accomplishments and fostering global business connections. The shortlisting process will take place on the 15th of July 2023, and the finalist rounds are scheduled from the 6th to the 8th of November 2023 in Providence, Rhode Island.

The event will be hosted by the Secretary of Commerce of Rhode Island, Elizabeth M. Tanner, who will preside over a series of events, including in-person judging, panel discussions, B2B meetings, and a gala dinner to honor the participants.

EHFAAZ's nomination for the Go Global Awards underscores its commitment to excellence, innovation, and fostering international collaboration. As a contender for this prestigious award, EHFAAZ looks forward to further expanding its global footprint and showcasing its exceptional products and services to a worldwide audience.

For more information on the Go Global Awards please visit https://www.goglobalawards.org

-Ends-

About Ehfaaz Recycling:

Ehfaaz is a circular economy start-up committed to closed-loop recycling. We are on mission to give used resources a new life by using food and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) waste to produce organic compost and cleaning products. Ehfaaz is committed to modernizing recycling and waste management methods to advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for a more sustainable world. Ehfaaz is now a leader in providing the UAE with a viable economical, innovative, and sustainable alternative to land filling or incineration. We continuously aim to create a circular economy that promotes the efficient use of resources and encourages the recycling of materials at a high enough quality to create new products. We partner with businesses to ensure that we support them meet their sustainability goals all while adding value to other industries and protecting our planet.

For more information, please contact:

Marketing@ehfaaz.ae