Dubai, UAE: In a significant step towards strengthening healthcare collaboration, the Ministry of Health, Egypt and Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the MENA region, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Arab Health 2025. The agreement paves the way for a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access to advanced oncology care across Africa, with a particular focus on developing a comprehensive Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Program. This initiative will be spearheaded by Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, supported by Burjeel Cancer Institute, the largest integrated cancer care network in the UAE.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Maha Ibrahim, Head of the Secretariat of Specialized Medical Centers, Ministry of Health, Egypt, and Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, in the presence of H.E. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population of Egypt, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, Mr. Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors, Burjeel Holdings, and Mr. Safeer Ahamed, Group Co-CEO, Burjeel Holdings.

Focus on Bone Marrow Transplants

As part of the commitment to improving patient outcomes, the collaboration will develop a dedicated strategy to address and reduce the backlog of BMT patients in Egypt, ensuring timely access to life-saving procedures. Under this initiative, Burjeel Holdings will leverage its expertise from its highly successful BMT program at BMC to establish a world-class transplant unit in Egypt. The program will integrate proven protocols, advanced treatment methodologies, and multidisciplinary clinical approaches to enhance patient care and improve transplant success rates.

Comprehensive training for adult and pediatric BMT programs will be provided, empowering physicians, nurses, lab technicians, and supporting services in Egypt. The training will include hands-on experience in cutting-edge transplant techniques, post-transplant care, and multidisciplinary patient management, ensuring that local medical professionals are equipped with the latest advancements in BMT care.

Furthermore, the MoU paves the way for a research partnership between the Health Ministry and BMC, focusing on pioneering cancer treatments such as CAR-T cell therapy to advance Egypt’s capabilities in next-generation oncology solutions and innovative therapies.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar stated, “This partnership with Burjeel Holdings underscores our commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and innovation in Egypt. By leveraging their expertise in oncology care, BMT program, and medical training, we aim to bring the highest standards of cancer treatment to our patients.”

Oncology Nursing Training, Technology Integration

In addition to BMT training, the partnership will extend specialized training to radiation oncology staff on advanced techniques, including stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) using the cutting-edge BrainLab system. To enhance diagnostic and precision medicine capabilities, staff will also receive training in molecular lab techniques, molecular pathology, and digital pathology, in collaboration with OncoHelix.

A one-year specialized oncology nursing training program will be launched, further strengthening the expertise of healthcare professionals in Egypt and the region. The initiative will also support the recruitment of oncology-trained nurses and facilitate authority accreditation, reinforcing long-term collaboration in cancer care.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil said, “We are honored to collaborate with the Ministry of Health, Egypt, in driving transformative changes in oncology care. Through strategic initiatives in training, research, and patient access, we look forward to making a meaningful impact in cancer treatment in Egypt.”

Additionally, a medical tourism framework will be established between the Ministry, designated agents, and BMC to enhance oncology care accessibility for patients across Africa. This initiative aligns with Egypt’s healthcare transformation goals, ensuring sustainable growth, stronger partnerships, and expanded access to specialized oncology care.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in Egypt’s healthcare advancement. By integrating expertise, cutting-edge technology, and world-class training programs, this collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Burjeel Holdings is set to redefine cancer care in the region.