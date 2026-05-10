Cairo, Egypt: EdVentures, Egypt’s leading EdTech-focused corporate venture capital fund and the investment arm of Nahdet Misr Group, one of the MENA region’s leading providers of learning and capacity-building solutions, has been awarded the prestigious Global Investor of the Year title at the Global Startup Awards (GSA) during the EU-Startups Summit 2026 held in Malta.

The recognition reflects the growing global focus on investing in human capital, lifelong learning, and future skills as key drivers of sustainable economic growth and national competitiveness in the evolving global economy. It also reflects Egypt’s growing regional and international presence as an emerging hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology-driven learning solutions.

The achievement represents a major milestone in EdVentures’ journey, following its earlier wins as MENA Investor of the Year and subsequently Africa Investor of the Year, before advancing to secure the global title among participants from around the world.

The Global Startup Awards is considered one of the world’s largest independent startup ecosystem competitions, connecting innovation communities across 154 countries. This year’s edition brought together more than 70,000 applicants from 62 countries across multiple categories, recognizing leading founders, investors, startups, and ecosystem enablers driving innovation and impact globally.

Commenting on the achievement, Dalia Ibrahim, Founder and CEO of EdVentures and CEO of Nahdet Misr Publishing House, said:

“EdVentures was built on the belief that the future of economic growth depends on our ability to invest in people and unlock human potential. Our mission has always gone beyond venture capital; we are building an ecosystem that enables innovators to transform education, skills development, and lifelong learning into scalable impact. This recognition reinforces the growing global importance of human capital innovation coming from our region and the incredible potential of the entrepreneurs driving it forward.”

Since its launch, EdVentures has evolved beyond being an investment fund into a leading ecosystem builder driving innovation, entrepreneurship, and the future of lifelong learning across emerging markets. To date, EdVentures has supported 108 startups and invested in 29 companies operating across more than 25 countries worldwide. Collectively, startups within EdVentures’ portfolio have reached tens of millions of learners and contributed to the creation of more than 52,000 jobs, reflecting the growing impact of innovation-led solutions in education, skills development, and human capital advancement.

Through capital investment, strategic mentorship, market access, partnerships, and ecosystem-building initiatives, EdVentures continues to empower startups redefining education, employability, and skills development across Egypt, the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

The award further strengthens EdVentures’ position as a leading force within the regional and global innovation ecosystem, while reaffirming Egypt’s growing role as a hub for entrepreneurship, technology, and impactful investment in innovation and human capital development.