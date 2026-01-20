EYouth, the Egyptian-founded regional edtech company and one of the leading digital learning platforms in the Middle East and Africa, announced its expansion into the Iraqi market through the launch of eYouth Iraq and the introduction of the first Arabic-language digital learning platform in Iraq dedicated to developing skills aligned with labor market needs. The expansion comes through a strategic partnership with Al-Majal Group, one of Iraq’s leading private sector groups.

Founded in Egypt in 2016, eYouth has grown into a regional leader in Edtech, providing accessible, high-quality, and customized learning solutions. The company has successfully expanded across the region, particularly into KSA and UAE, reaching more than 4 million learners across 21 countries.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in supporting workforce readiness in Iraq by delivering high-quality training programs aligned with the needs of key economic sectors and designed to respond to the evolving demands of the local labor market. The platform will focus on high-demand skills across priority sectors, supporting Iraqi youth, fresh graduates, and experienced professionals seeking to upskill and maintain their competitiveness in a rapidly changing economy.

Through this collaboration, eYouth will leverage its extensive experience in digital learning, workforce training, and professional development, while Al-Majal Group will contribute its deep understanding of the Iraqi market and its strong network across the private sector. In parallel, eYouth Iraq will work closely with relevant government entities, ministries, and public institutions, in addition to private-sector employers, to ensure strong alignment between training programs, national development priorities, and real labor market needs.

The platform will deliver Arabic-first educational content, developed in line with international quality standards, ensuring accessibility while adhering to global best practices in curriculum design, digital delivery, and learning outcomes. Beyond technical and professional skills, the initiative will place strong emphasis on employability, practical application, and direct alignment with employer demand.

Commenting on the partnership, Engineer Mustafa Abd Ellatif, Co-Founder and CEO of eYouth, said: "Establishing eYouth Iraq is a strategic step toward building a sustainable talent development ecosystem in the country. Our goal is to work hand in hand with government institutions and private-sector partners to ensure that education is directly connected to real labor market needs. This platform will empower Iraqi youth with practical, future-ready skills and open new pathways to meaningful employment and active economic participation".

Ali Agha Jaffar, Chairman and CEO of Al-Majal Group, added: "Developing human capital is a cornerstone of Iraq’s long-term growth and economic resilience. This partnership with eYouth reflects our commitment to supporting Iraqi youth through accessible, high-quality education that responds to the real needs of employers. By collaborating with both public and private stakeholders, we aim to create sustainable value for individuals, businesses, and the national economy".

The initiative also supports broader efforts to strengthen local talent pipelines, enhance private-sector competitiveness, and contribute to Iraq’s economic and social development through modern, scalable education solutions.

The platform is expected to launch in phases throughout 2026, with programs gradually expanding across multiple sectors and regions within Iraq