Youssef Othman: A Cooperation with the National Bank of Egypt to Provide Interest-Free Installments for Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, and Electrical Appliances

Omar Othman: 2,000 Technical Workers Trained on the Latest Air Conditioning Technology to Enhance After-Sales Service

Unionaire Launches Air Conditioners and Electrical Appliances Saving Up to 65% Energy

Cairo: During its participation in Electrotech Exhibition in Cairo, the Egyptian Unionaire Group revealed details of the new products it will launch in the Egyptian market during the upcoming period, as well as targeted investment expansions and production plans for the next phase.



The exhibition was attended by Youssef Othman, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Unionaire Group, and Engineer Omar Othman, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Industrial Sector.



Youssef Othman told reporters on the sidelines of the exhibition that Unionaire Group participates in major exhibitions with the goal of providing the best products on the market at the lowest prices that suit Egyptian consumers and with the highest quality, competing with European products. Unionaire Group also offers discounts and offers to consumers in cooperation with major banks and companies, including a new partnership with the National Bank of Egypt to provide interest-free installments of up to 24 months for the first time in the electrical appliances sector, providing buyers with more options.



Youssef Othman pointed out that by providing the latest electrical appliances in the region, according to the highest standards and entirely Egyptian-made, Unionaire competes with international companies and gives the Egyptian market an advantage, emphasizing the long-standing quality and development of the Egyptian industry.



At the exhibition, Omar Othman, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Industrial Sector, explained that the company is preparing to launch air conditioning models in the Egyptian market that are 65% more energy-efficient than traditional air conditioners. He added that the company relies on R32 Freon in the new air conditioners. Omar Othman stated that over the past six months, the company has trained approximately 2,000 air conditioning technicians on modern air conditioning technology to enhance after-sales services. He added that air conditioning prices will start at approximately 20% lower than competing products, thanks to the efforts of research and development engineers within the Unionaire Group.



Omar Othman revealed that the company has invested heavily in the refrigerator industry in Egypt over the past period, providing refrigerators for the Egyptian market that compete with major European and international brands, and introducing products that meet international technical specifications and are exportable to European and American markets. He added that the company launched new refrigerators last month that operate on the environmentally friendly Freon 600, as well as a compressor from the world's largest compressor factory, which saves 40% of electricity compared to refrigerators that operate on Freon R134.



Omar Othman explained that the company manufactures products according to advanced specifications, which Egypt's standards and quality authorities aim to implement by 2030. However, the company is already working on these specifications, which save electricity and extend the life of the refrigerators.



Omar Othman stated that the company began offering combi refrigerators in October 2024 and has made several technological upgrades. He explained that these refrigerators are the highest-quality models on the market in terms of size, price, operational efficiency, and amenities. They operate on a separate operating circuit for both the cooling and freezer compartments, doubling the compressor life of the refrigerator. If the refrigerator is expected to operate for eight years, the expected lifespan increases to 15 years.

He added that the company sells the combi refrigerator at a price 20% lower than its competitors, as a result of the company's investments in local manufacturing, not relying on imports of all production inputs, and increasing the percentage of direct manufacturing due to significant initial investments in the research and development sector.

In the same context, Youssef Othman, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Unionaire Group, revealed that the percentage of local components in the company's production is approximately 70%, which has contributed to reducing the prices of final products for consumers. The company is also working to establish a massive industrial complex with investments of $100 million. He added that the company has exported to more than 100 countries around the world since its inception and aims to enter the US market in the coming period after a proper market study, with 50% of production directed towards export in the coming years.



Youssef Othman also mentioned that the new generation of refrigerators and stoves have great opportunities for export growth due to the development in the level of product technology, such as the new combi refrigerators (refrigerators with a bottom freezer) and autocook stoves (which operate with artificial intelligence and dual cooking with gas and electricity), adding that the company sells the combi refrigerator at a price 20% lower than competitors, thanks to what the industrial sector has achieved so far, which has made the bottom-freezer refrigerators produced in Unionaire’s Egyptian factories the best-selling in Egypt of their kind, and it has a very broad plan for export and global spread, such as air conditioners and stoves.