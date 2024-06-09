Cairo – The Egyptian Gas Association (EGA) and France Gaz announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance their cooperation in the fields of gas and energy transition. The MoU, signed on the sidelines of France Gaz's celebrations of the 150th anniversary of its founding, marks a significant milestone as Egypt is the only country invited to formalize such an agreement during this event.

This strategic partnership outlines the framework for collaboration in areas of common interest, with a focus on the development and deployment of technologies for the energy transition, the evolution and expansion of the green gas market, and the collaborative vision and strategies to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Specific cooperation projects within these fields will be negotiated separately, with detailed agreements defining the respective rights and obligations of each Party. The exchange of information and sharing of experiences will be fundamental to the success of this MoU.

Eng. Tarek El Molla, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, emphasized the strategic importance of this MoU, stating: "This partnership with France gaz is a testament to Egypt's commitment to sustainable energy solutions. By leveraging our combined expertise, we aim to accelerate our progress towards a greener future, fostering innovations that will benefit both our nations and the global community."

For his part, Eng. Khaled Abubakr, Chairman of the Egyptian Gas Association, highlighted the collaborative spirit of the MoU, remarking: "The exchange of knowledge and expertise between our associations will drive forward our shared vision of a sustainable energy landscape. This agreement will pave the way for specific cooperation projects that address critical aspects of the energy transition and promote the development of green gas technologies."

Meanwhile, Mohamed Fouad, Secretary General of the Egyptian Gas Association, added: "Our alliance with France gaz is a significant step towards achieving our carbon neutrality goals by 2050. By working together on various projects, we can explore innovative pathways and solutions that align with our mutual objectives of sustainability and energy efficiency."

Jean-Marc Leroy, Chairman of France gaz: "We are honoured by this memorandum of understanding, which will be made official at France gaz's special 150th anniversary conference. The entire French gas industry, represented by France gaz, is delighted with this alliance, which will enable our two countries to work together to tackle the climate emergency. Thanks to this protocol, France and Egypt will be able to share their vision and their approaches to the different paths to be taken to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.”

It’s worth noting that as both associations embark on this collaborative journey, they remain committed to promoting sustainable energy practices and achieving their shared objectives. The signing of this MoU signifies a new chapter in the strategic partnership between both associations, setting a precedent for future cooperation in the energy sector.

About Egyptian Gas Association

The Egyptian Gas Association was founded on the 5th of March 1987, as a non-profit organization to represent the interests of the gas industry as a unified voice directed towards Egyptian and global stakeholders. EGA is an active player in the International Gas Union (IGU), with members covering the complete gas value chain. www.ega.org.eg

About France gaz

France gaz represents the French gas industry, responsible for all fuel gases (natural gas, renewable gases, liquid gases, hydrogen). It brings together gas players across the gas chain committed to producing renewable gases, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050, ensuring France's security of supply, and enabling all customers to play a committed role in the energy transition. A member of the Conseil Supérieur de l'Énergie and Medef, France gaz is also a member of the European associations Eurogas and Marcogaz, as well as the International Gas Union. www.francegaz.fr