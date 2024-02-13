In line with the continuous directives of the Egyptian state to exert efforts in providing humanitarian aid and urgent relief to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian Food Bank announced today, in collaboration and coordination with the National Alliance for Civil Development Work, the commencement of preparations for the fourth aid convoy of the relief land bridge, in preparation for its departure on Tuesday heading to cross the Rafah Border Crossing in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Starting yesterday, Sunday, February 11th, Egyptian Food Bank has been preparing the food convoy consisting of 100 trucks carrying 2,000 tons of dates, honey, milk, cheese, canned meat, water, and beans. The convoy will depart the Egyptian Food Bank headquarters in Third Settlement to join the convoy assembly point of the National Alliance in front of Ismailia Hospital, before heading towards Rafah Border Crossing to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza families.

This convoy comes as a part of the crisis relief program introduced by the Egyptian Food Bank, aimed at alleviating the suffering of the affected by providing necessary food supplies during crises. Such efforts come in line with Egypt's official stance declared since the beginning of the events in Gaza over four months ago, emphasizing the need to intensify relief efforts and humanitarian aid to rescue Palestinians within the sector.