OBM Education, a beacon in college guidance, career readiness, and future orientations for school students in Egypt, is excited to announce its pivotal investment deal with Value Maker Studio (VMS). This venture is set to significantly enhance OBM's footprint in the Saudi Arabian educational market.

OBM Education's Taleb Super App has been a transformative tool for high school students across the MENA region, providing curated content, precision assessments, and premium services, solidifying its status as an educational powerhouse.

As part of the collaboration, VMS's upcoming "Bridge Program," slated for its launch in January 2024, will offer startups, including OBM Education, comprehensive resources encompassing funding, tech services, legal counsel, financial management, and HR expertise.

Mr. Omar El-Barbary, CEO of OBM Education, shared, "Investment is more than capital; it embodies shared visions and unyielding commitment. With VMS, we're solidifying our resolve to enrich the educational journey of every student."

Mr. Moataz Abou Onoq, founder of VMS, remarked, "The Bridge Program epitomizes our dedication to nurturing startup expansion. Collaborating with OBM Education transcends business—it's a convergence of our shared aspirations to elevate education."

Dr. Ezz El-Din Farag, COO of OBM, added, "OBM's essence lies in recognizing and nurturing the potential in every student. Partnering with VMS amplifies our mission, inspiring students to reach unparalleled heights."

The Rising Tide of EdTech in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, in its Vision 2030, underscores the transformative essence of education in sculpting a knowledge-centric economy. The Kingdom's proactive stance in melding technology with education has positioned it as a vanguard in the Middle East's EdTech realm. The nation's young, digitally-fluent demographic, coupled with its commitment to fortifying digital infrastructure, offers an abundant landscape for pioneering educational solutions like the Taleb Super App. The present global scenario, emphasizing the need for robust digital learning, makes OBM's venture into Saudi Arabia, backed by VMS, both timely and crucial—poised to cater to immediate needs while harnessing vast opportunities, ultimately synergizing with the nation's grand educational vision.

