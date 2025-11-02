Unionaire Group for Electrical Appliances participated in the Electrotech Exhibition for Electrical and Home Appliances, with the largest pavilion at the event, which took place from October 30 to November 2, 2025, alongside the largest Egyptian companies operating in the sector.

Youssef Osman, Vice Chairman of Unionaire Group, stated that the group participates regularly in the exhibition, and this year in particular, they showcased appliances manufactured according to European and American specifications for export to these markets.

In statements to journalists on the sidelines of the Electrotech exhibition, Osman added that the company releases new products every three months, including combination refrigerators. The company produces four models of these refrigerators, which are available in the Egyptian market. These refrigerators utilize a dual cooling system to prevent mixing of the freezer and refrigerator compartments. They were primarily designed to target the American market, which demands the highest quality in the world. The Vice Chairman of Unionaire Group explained that the company aims to export large quantities of combination refrigerators and has already signed a contract to supply 50,000 combination refrigerators to the US market, worth approximately $10 million, next year. He added that they also aim to introduce these refrigerators to new markets abroad. He noted that investments in developing refrigerator production lines have reached nearly 100 million Egyptian pounds in recent months, pointing out that this product is available in the Egyptian market at lower prices.

Youssef Othman stated that the exported products have the same efficiency as those available in the local market. The company has already obtained export certificates for the European market, meeting the quality standards required by the European market, although there are some technical differences in product specifications, such as electricity consumption rates. The Vice Chairman of Union Air Group added that the company aims to expand and double its exports to Arab and European countries, as well as the UK and the US, especially since its products are already available in all these markets, either directly or indirectly. He continued that the company exports approximately 30% of its domestic production annually, and there are plans to increase the export rate to 50% of production within three years.

The Vice Chairman of Union Air Group praised the Egyptian government's efforts in facilitating the industrial environment for Union Air and other Egyptian companies. These efforts include contributing to a reduction in customs duties to the lowest level compared to other countries, which has given Egyptian products a competitive advantage. He also commended the government's efforts in the local market and its initiatives to support industry.

Youssef Othman pointed out that there are growing increases in Unionaire product sales in Egypt, with cookers being the top-selling items, followed by refrigerators, due to new technology and competitive pricing. He added that the company aims to provide the most advanced electrical appliance technology in the Egyptian market at the lowest possible price. Starting next month, the company will launch a plan to develop its air conditioners, including the introduction of inverter air conditioners. A single inverter unit can operate with the efficiency of three air conditioners, providing cooling capacity equivalent to three units, while simultaneously saving approximately 30% on electricity consumption and the cost of purchasing air conditioners.

He explained that the company has the capacity to double its production, especially after finalizing plans to establish a new factory dedicated to manufacturing electrical appliances for export. This factory will produce products that meet American standards, which require different technologies. All global companies have products for local and international markets, as well as products specifically for the American market, due to the different sizes and technical specifications required. The new factory will initially focus on manufacturing refrigerators and cookers. He added that the company is the first in Egypt to incorporate artificial intelligence into electrical appliances, starting with refrigerators and extending to cookers that can cook automatically. Four models of AI-powered cookers are currently available.

He continued, stating that the company maintains a consistent presence at major international exhibitions. They will participate in exhibitions in China, and in Orlando, Florida, next February, which is the largest electrical appliance exhibition in America. In September 2026, they will participate in a major exhibition in Germany to showcase Egyptian technology in the electrical appliance industry and compete with global companies.