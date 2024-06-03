Egypt: Egis, a global leader in infrastructure engineering consulting and operating, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract by the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) to supervise two new electric high-speed rail (HSR) lines in Egypt. This project, undertaken in collaboration with SYSTRA as part of a consortium, will be part of the 2,000km network in Egypt.



The consortium’s scope, which covers the Blue and Red Line, with a total of 1,325km and 39 stations, includes design coordination, project management, design review and construction supervision services, including the interfaces between the different groups of work, to ensure that the project is completed on time, within cost, and with the highest standard of quality. Once complete, this state-of-the-art rail network will efficiently carry both passengers and freight linking Cairo to Abo Simbel through Luxor and Aswan for the Blue Line and Safaga to Qena for the Red Line.



The HSR line aligns with Egypt's 2030 Vision, MISR2030, emphasizing the establishment of a transport system which is integral to sustainable development. It also supports the nation's future economic and social requirements and reinforces the role of transport at both regional and international levels.



National Authority of Tunnels commented: “We have full confidence in the collaboration of Egis and SYSTRA on the development of the High-Speed Rail line. This project is a transformative initiative for the country's vision and will profoundly enhance the quality of life for our citizens.”



Egis has a collaborated with NAT on various rail projects in Egypt, including notable work on Cairo Metro Line’s 2, 3 and 6, as well as the Alexandria Tram.



“We are honored to contribute to the realization of Egypt’s 2030 vision ‘MISR2030’ through our involvement in this high-speed rail project for the National Authority for Tunnels in addition to the various projects in Egypt we are supporting, across multiple disciplines,” said Mohammad Ben Messaoud, Country Managing Director, Egis in Egypt.