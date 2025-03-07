Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, marked International Women’s Day by unveiling new safety signage at its facilities with icons that features both women and men.

The new safety signage highlights the growing role of women in heavy industry and is already installed in EGA’s Casthouses and potlines. It will now be rolled out across EGA.

EGA is also making the designs for the new signage available to any industrial company that wishes to follow EGA’s example.

The new signage is the latest initiative from ‘Break the Mould’, a campaign that aims to inspire young women with interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to follow in the footsteps of pioneering women who have contributed significantly to the UAE’s industrial sector.

This initiative advances gender equity and inclusion in traditionally male-dominated industries, reinforcing the momentum behind this year’s International Women’s Day theme, ‘Accelerate Action.’

EGA today employs over 670 women in the UAE in total, including 305 in operations. The company aims to have women hold 25 per cent of supervisory roles to be held by women by the end of this year, up from 23.3 per cent today, and 15 per cent of all positions by 2026.

EGA hired 110 UAE National women in 2024, more than half of company’s Emirati intake for the year.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Creating a truly inclusive workplace means ensuring that all employees feel represented and valued. At EGA, we are committed to fostering an environment where talent thrives, regardless of gender. Our dedication to diversity strengthens our organisation, drives innovation, and enables us to attract and retain the best people to lead our industry into the future. By cultivating an inclusive culture, we empower our employees to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to EGA’s long-term success.”

Launched on Emirati Women’s Day 2024, Break the Mould promotes the unique experiences of the women who have risen to leadership positions and made significant contributions to the UAE’s industrial sector. At the centre of the campaign are the ‘Heavy Lifters’, a collective of extraordinary women who established themselves as pioneers across their respective fields.

In January 2025, EGA partnered with the United Arab Emirates University’s (UAEU) College of Engineering to engage with aspiring STEM Talent. Heavy Lifters comprising representatives from EGA and Strata Manufacturing met with students, sharing their experiences of working and flourishing in heavy industry.

A special mural by UAE artists, Fatima Al Hammadi and Wesal Al Ali, was commissioned by EGA and presented to the University, serving as an inspiring symbol of the role of women in heavy industry.