Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest ‘premium aluminium’ producer in the world, today announced the launch of a metallurgical testing laboratory as part of the expansion of the EGA Spectro Alloys aluminium recycling plant in Minnesota in the United States.

The laboratory conducts metallographic analyses and mechanical testing of EGA Spectro’s finished products to ensure customers receive the highest quality recycled aluminium at the precise specifications needed.

The facility will offer sample testing from customer castings or extrusions to help troubleshoot and optimise downstream quality. The lab adds improved and faster sample analysis services for customers.

EGA Spectro’s expansion adds 55 thousand tonnes of secondary billet production capacity in the first phase. The expansion takes EGA Spectro Alloys’ total production capacity to 165 thousand tonnes per year of recycled aluminium ingots and billets.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said today: “The new laboratory strengthens EGA Spectro Alloys’ ability to meet the quality expectations of our customers and support them in improving their own products. As demand for low-carbon aluminium grows, our focus is on delivering the metal our customers need with the quality and reliability they expect from EGA.”

The ramp-up to full production at EGA Spectro expansion is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2026.

Demand for recycled aluminium in the United States is expected to reach some 7.6 million tonnes per year by 2033, according to CRU, an independent business intelligence organisation. The United States is currently the world’s second biggest recycled aluminium market.

Recycling aluminium requires 95 per cent less electricity than making new metal, and generates a fraction of the greenhouse gas emissions.

EGA acquired 80 per cent of EGA Spectro Alloys in 2024.