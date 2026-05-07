Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest ‘premium aluminium’ producer in the world, and ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest mobility and convenience retailer, today announced the signing of a strategic agreement at Make it in the Emirates on industrial lubricants supply, supporting UAE industrial development.

The agreement envisages that ADNOC Distribution will supply high-performance, locally blended lubricants to EGA’s operations, reinforcing the role of UAE-made solutions in enabling reliable and efficient industrial performance.

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA)’s collaboration with ADNOC Distribution’s collaboration will support the UAE’s industrial development under Operation 300bn, enabling the supply of high-performance lubricants for efficient, large-scale industrial operations.

EGA already spends around AED 8 billion annually on goods and services from UAE suppliers, with more than 40 percent of its total procurement directed locally, reflecting its strong commitment to in-country value. Through this partnership, EGA will benefit from ADNOC Distribution supplying locally blended lubricants tailored to its large-scale operations, supporting greater efficiency, reliability, and long-term performance.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “With the UAE’s industrial development through Operation 300bn and Make it in the Emirates, even more of EGA’s advanced industrial supply requirements can be met locally, in a virtuous circle of industrial growth. This agreement with ADNOC Distribution strengthens EGA’s supply chain resilience, while further increasing our economic impact in the UAE.”

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Distribution, said: “This agreement reflects our commitment to championing local manufacturing by delivering high-performance, UAE-made solutions to national industries. By working with leading UAE industrial champions such as EGA, we are creating strategic demand for locally produced products, strengthening supply chain resilience, and advancing in-country value, supporting the UAE’s long-term vision for a diversified and globally competitive industrial economy.”

EGA operates advanced industrial facilities that require reliable, high-performance lubrication solutions. Through this agreement, ADNOC Distribution will supply locally blended lubricants tailored to the requirements of EGA’s large-scale operations, supporting efficiency, reliability and long-term asset performance.

ADNOC Distribution will leverage its advanced blending capabilities and local research and development expertise to deliver lubrication solutions designed for demanding industrial environments. The agreement also reinforces the role of the Company’s lubricants business in supporting UAE industry, with high-performance, UAE-manufactured lubricants exported to more than 50 markets worldwide, reflecting global confidence in ADNOC’s quality, innovation, and technical expertise.

The collaboration also supports the UAE’s broader economic diversification agenda by enabling local production, reducing reliance on imports, and strengthening industrial supply chains through partnerships that prioritize long-term value creation.