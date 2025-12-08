Cairo: EFG Holding, a financial institution with a universal bank in Egypt and the leading Investment Bank in the Middle East and North Africa, announced today the successful renewal of its ISO 22301:2019 certification for its Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) for the period 2026–2029. This milestone marks the ninth consecutive year the firm has maintained the globally recognized standard, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to operational resilience, Business continuity, and risk management excellence.

The certification highlights EFG Holding's commitment to providing uninterrupted service, protecting client interests, and enhancing readiness in all operational settings. It also reinforces the trust that regulators, shareholders, and stakeholders have in the firm across the diverse markets in which it operates.

Ahmed Osama, Group Chief Risk Officer of EFG Holding, commented on the achievement: “Our ongoing commitment to the ISO 22301:2019 standard demonstrates our belief that operational resilience is essential for sustainable growth. This renewal serves as a testament to the disciplined processes, strong governance, and proactive risk culture that drive our organization.”

Mohamed Sadek, Head of IB Credit Risk and Group Operational Risk Management at EFG Holding, stated, “Maintaining this certification for nine consecutive years demonstrates the exceptional commitment of our operational risk management team. Their ongoing efforts ensure that our controls, response plans, and business continuity frameworks remain robust, responsive, and aligned with international best practices.”

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a legacy of more than 40 years of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

