Cairo: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in MENA, announced today the successful completion of its advisory role on the Accelerated Bookbuild (ABB) for StonePine Ace Partners’ sale of its 7% stake in Taaleem Management Services (TALM.CA), the leading higher education platform in Egypt, marking the fund’s successful exit from the company. EFG Hermes acted as the sole financial advisor and sole bookrunner.

The transaction involved the full exit of StonePine Ace Partners, a joint venture between UAE-based StonePine Capital Partners and ACE & Company SA, from its successful investment in Taaleem Management Services, which was implemented through an Accelerated Bookbuild (ABB), with such exit delivering a 4.8x multiple on invested capital (MOIC) in Egyptian Pounds terms and 1.8x MOIC in USD terms for StonePine Ace Partners.

The deal underscores EFG Hermes’ ability to deliver swift monetization options. It reflects the sustained investor interest in the country’s education sector, as well as the growing depth of liquidity in the local capital markets.

Maged El Ayouti, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, commented: “We are pleased to have supported StonePine Ace Partners in this successful exit from their investment in Taaleem, Egypt’s leading higher education platform. This deal exemplifies our ability to deliver swift, high-quality execution for our clients and reflects the growing investor appetite for quality Egyptian assets. It also underscores the recent increased liquidity in Egypt’s capital markets, serving as a viable option for monetization and value realization for high-quality assets.”

Executed within an accelerated timeframe, the transaction leveraged EFG Hermes’ deep market insight, investor reach, and integrated ECM platform, enabling seamless, efficient execution from client decision to completion.

The transaction adds to EFG Hermes’ track record of driving renewed activity in Egypt’s equity capital markets this year, following the successful listings and ABB transactions of Valu, National Printing and MOPCO, underscoring the strong revival of investor appetite and growing momentum for offerings across diverse industry sectors.

