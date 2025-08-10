Cairo: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced today that its Investment Banking division has successfully concluded a landmark sell-side advisory role, marking the exit of a consortium led by AfricInvest from Masria Digital Payments (MDP), the region’s leading payments technology infrastructure provider.

The transaction marks the complete exit of AfricInvest from MDP through the sale of their stake to a distinguished investor consortium led by Lorax Capital Partners (LCP) and backed by global development finance institutions including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and Proparco.

This milestone builds on EFG Hermes’ continued partnership with MDP, following its original advisory role in 2020 on the investment of AfricInvest into the company. This deal catalyzed MDP’s transition into a digitally driven, regional fintech powerhouse. The transaction underscores EFG Hermes’ Investment Banking Division’s expertise and proven track record in advising on landmark deals within the payments sector, further cementing its position as a leading advisor in the region.

MDP has since evolved into a market leader in integrated payments infrastructure, delivering card issuing, processing, and cloud-native digital solutions to over 200 banks and 60 fintech players across the MENA region. With over 1 billion transactions processed and more than 350 million cards issued, MDP is a key enabler of financial inclusion and digital transformation across emerging markets.

Mostafa Gad, Global Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, said, “Our work with MDP is a prime example of how EFG Hermes continues to deliver strategic, long-term value to clients operating at the intersection of finance and technology. From the entry of AfricInvest in 2020 to this landmark exit in 2025, we’ve been proud to serve as a trusted partner in a journey that has seen MDP scale into a regional fintech champion. This transaction reaffirms our leading position in advising high-impact digital infrastructure deals across MENA and Africa.”

Ahmed Nafie, Co-Founder and CEO of MDP, commented on the partnership, “This transaction marks a pivotal moment in MDP’s journey. EFG Hermes has been a key advisor to MDP since 2020, when it supported the entry of AfricInvest into the company. Their deep knowledge and consistent support over the years have been instrumental in helping us attract strategic investors and navigate major milestones. This transaction reflects the strong foundation we’ve built together and sets the stage for continued growth and innovation in digital payments across the region.”

Ismail Talbi, Senior Partner at AfricInvest, stated, “Our partnership with EFG Hermes has contributed to the success of our investment in MDP. Their guidance during our entry in 2020, and again through this exit, reflects a deep understanding of both the payments space and the regional investment landscape. Their role has been key in driving a successful exit and reinforcing MDP’s position as a fintech leader in the MENA region.”

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40-year legacy of success in seven countries spanning two continents.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

About MDP

MDP is a leading card-issuing & digital processing platform. It enables businesses to roll out their financial solutions with end-to-end payment infrastructure offerings – from personalized card production to financial transaction processing and digital payment solutions. MDP empowers over 200 banks and 60 fintechs, supporting their growth with robust, scalable, and secure technology. With more than 30 years of market presence, MDP is acknowledged for accelerating payment experiences through a tech-driven approach. The company embraces the global adoption of innovative fintech solutions that provide seamless omnichannel customer experiences. Headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, MDP has an extended footprint in more than 40 countries globally.

About AfricInvest

AfricInvest is a leading pan-African investment platform active in multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, venture capital, private credit, blended finance, and listed equities. Over the past thirty years, we have raised USD 2.3 billion to finance more than 230 companies at various development stages, delivering value and impact for our investors, portfolio companies, and the communities we serve. Our 100-strong team of investment experts in more than ten offices across three continents has a proven track record of providing attractive risk-adjusted returns while spurring productivity growth, creating jobs, and ultimately improving African lives through inclusive and sustainable development.

