Cairo, EFG Foundation for Social Development (EFG Foundation), a non-profit, non-governmental organization dedicated to sustainable, high-impact development initiatives, is proud to announce that it has successfully completed two major initiatives to enhance dialysis care at Minia University Hospital. These projects, executed through strategic partnerships with Minia University, address the region's critical shortage of dialysis services, benefiting both pediatric and adult patients.

Recognizing the acute need for pediatric dialysis services in Minia, the EFG Foundation undertook a comprehensive renovation and expansion of the pediatric dialysis ward at Minia University Hospital following a devastating fire that severely impacted the facility, leaving countless children without access to life-saving treatment. The Foundation’s efforts included complete renovation and expansion, restoring destroyed areas, adding a new ward, and creating fully functional dialysis treatment areas from previously idle spaces. Equipment upgrades included replacing destroyed dialysis machines, repairing salvageable units, and installing new dialysis units. Enhanced patient care was achieved by introducing ICU beds, ventilators, monitors, laboratory equipment, and specialized pediatric dialysis beds. Safety was reinforced with the installation of a modern fire safety system. These improvements increased the facility’s capacity to accommodate 75 children per month to approximately 107 additional children, expanding annual dialysis sessions by 15,330. An uplifting environment was created by decorating the ward with a mural painted by employees’ children and creating a dedicated space for medical staff.

Hanaa Helmy, Group Chief Sustainability Officer of EFG Holding and CEO of the EFG Foundation, said, “Our goal was to restore essential services and significantly elevate the quality of care for children suffering from chronic kidney disease. By enhancing the facility and creating a more comfortable environment, we provide hope and better outcomes for these young patients.”

Mona Zulficar, Chairperson of EFG Holding and the EFG Foundation, stated, "At EFG Foundation, we believe that healthcare is a fundamental right, not a privilege. Through our ongoing initiatives, we are committed to enhancing medical infrastructure and expanding access to life-saving treatments in underserved areas. Our partnership with Minia University Hospital is a testament to our dedication to sustainable healthcare solutions that have a lasting impact on communities in need.”

Building on the success of the pediatric initiative, the EFG Foundation extended its efforts to address the growing need for adult dialysis services in Minia. The foundation established a new facility equipped with seven state-of-the-art dialysis machines, providing an additional 7,644 dialysis sessions annually and reducing patient waiting times. Infrastructure enhancements were achieved by maintaining and enhancing the hospital’s water pump station to support the increased patient capacity. A new state-of-the-art laboratory was established to serve the entire hospital, improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficiency. The facility underwent further upgrades, including renovating the ward with antibacterial tiling, an upgraded air conditioning system, and a modern fire safety system.

Helmy added, “With over 60,000 dialysis patients in Egypt and a high concentration in Minia, we must invest in sustainable healthcare infrastructure. Expanding the adult dialysis ward and establishing a modern laboratory ensures that more patients receive timely and high-quality care.”

These initiatives underscore the EFG Foundation’s unwavering commitment to improving healthcare access in underserved communities, ensuring that residents of Minia receive the life-saving dialysis treatment they need.

About the EFG Foundation

As part of its social responsibility towards the communities in which it operates, EFG Holding established the EFG Foundation in 2006, a non-profit, non-governmental organization.

The Foundation aims to help people and institutions overcome our society's financial, educational, and health-related challenges by supporting innovative and sustainable programs that increase opportunities for those most in need to make a positive change in our local communities. The EFG Foundation mainly focuses on integrated development programs in Egypt by helping combat widespread diseases and supporting holistic development initiatives in the housing, water, sanitation, and income generation areas.

Since its launch, the Foundation has played a significant role in the development of society by working with reputable institutions and NGOs on several projects, including but not limited to Hepatitis C Awareness and Combat, Hepatitis B Vaccination campaign for College Students, Microfinance, Poverty Alleviation of Ezbet Yacoub in Beni Sweif and recently in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Initiative for the Support of the Egyptian People in Al Makhzan Village in Qena. It also supports Health Education programs in Assiut University, Children with Cerebral Palsy, and Education initiatives in collaboration with KidZania.

Additionally, since 2017, the EFG Foundation has strengthened its presence in Luxor through key development projects. These include the Young Scholars’ Academy, the construction of 160 houses, the development of a sanitation network, and the establishment of the Future Pioneers School, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainable development and education in underserved communities.

The EFG Foundation is also committed to youth empowerment through sustainability programs that leverage our financial expertise and capitalize on our human talent to create sustainable value for our stakeholders and communities. Contributions include programs in education, the environment, youth mentorship, and employment.