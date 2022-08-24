Middle East — The Chevrolet Tahoe has long been regarded by many in the Middle East as the go to SUV for all things adventure, off-road, and family, tackled by the various trims the SUV model offers. However, for the first time in the region, Chevrolet, earlier this year introduced the all new 2022 Tahoe RST trim, unleashing new levels of on-road performance to the full-size SUV segment.

The all-new Tahoe RST trim introduces new levels of performance and style to the full-size SUV segment. It comes as standard with Chevrolet’s flagship 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine, with a Dynamic Fuel Management system, Direct Injection, and Variable Valve Timing. The engine’s capacity and aluminum block construction power the SUV with 420HP @5,600 RPM and 624 Nm of torque @4,100 rpm. A fine engine with plenty of low-end torque and more than enough power to move the SUV with ease.

The power is delivered efficiently and effortlessly from the engine to the tires through a 10-speed automatic gearbox that is electronically controlled with overdrive and includes a Traction Select System which comes in handy when towing and hauling. The SUV’s impressive body sits on GM’s Magnetic Ride Control, one of the fastest-reacting damping systems in the industry, and it is coupled with standard Four-Corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, adjusting between four ride heights to emphasize control, comfort, and efficiency. Making the Tahoe RST possess ultimate performance around tight turns and corners, as well as long stretches of road and track.

The Tahoe RST also offers the option to upgrade to Chevrolet’s Performance Air Intake and Exhaust systems. When equipped with both, the SUV’s performance is increased by up to 13HP, leading a total of 433HP. Considering the RST’s remarkable body mass and power, the SUV comes with optional front and rear Chevrolet Performance Brembo brakes to execute the highest braking performance available in a full-size SUV.

The performance driven Chevrolet Tahoe RST does not only play the part, but it also looks it. The SUV is domineering on road, with a low front fascia, black grille, black bowtie badging, and darkened chrome accents to emphasize its bold sportiness. Combined, those aesthetic accents solidify the RST as the leader in on-road performance across full-size SUV segment.

