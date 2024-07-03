Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Effiya Technologies and Vooo is delighted to announce a strategic partnership, marking a significant step forward to deliver innovative, comprehensive solutions for financial institutions worldwide in the space of AML and financial crime compliance. This collaboration is set to leverage the strengths and expertise of both the organizations to ensure comprehensive protection from financial crime, streamlining operations with improved efficiency and fully automated compliance lifecycle with keen focus in Canada, Europe and United Kingdom.

“We are excited to join forces with Vooo to accelerate innovation in the AML space. The partnership is uniquely positioned to address the complex challenges of AML across different regulatory landscape, ensuring a more secure and compliant financial environment on a global scale.” said Indrani Biswas, Director Sales Effiya Technologies

“The partnership between Effiya and Vooo represents a powerful synergy, combining Effiya's innovative approach to the incubation of Anti-Money Laundering regimes with Vooo's expertise in payment and remittance. This collaboration marks a pivotal step toward achieving a future where Institutions can stay ahead of emerging risks and protect the integrity of the global financial system.” says Anoop Lal. M. Raman, CEO Vooo Limited

About Vooo

Vooo is set to revolutionize the international and domestic payments and remittance landscape. With our cutting-edge technology and a commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences, we are poised to become a leading innovator in the financial technology industry. Headquartered in the UK, with strategic offices in Canada and the Netherlands, Vooo provides state-of-the-art services to customers worldwide. Our relentless pursuit of excellence aims to redefine industry standards, ensuring seamless transactions and unmatched convenience for our global clientele

About Effiya Technologies

Effiya Technologies, powered by Sutra Management is a fintech startup that provides AI-enabled solutions for the client. Headquartered in Singapore and with reseller partners across India and GCC, the company is one of the growing companies providing intelligent financial crime-combatting solutions. Developed with years of research, Effiya has a patented technology that reduces false positives and reduces investigation time throughout the customer lifecycle

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Effiya Technologies

Indrani Biswas

ib@sutra-management.com