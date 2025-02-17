11 Startups Graduate from First Cohort, EdTech Solutions Reach over 147,000 Learners

Cairo, Egypt – EdVentures, the investment arm of Nahdet Misr Group, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, is driving transformation in Egypt’s EdTech sector through the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship. The entrepreneurship acceleration program is designed to foster innovation, support the growth of EdTech startups, and expand access to education through technology-driven solutions.

Ten months after the launch of the Fellowship, the inaugural cohort has achieved significant impact, expanding learner reach by 147,200—a 30% increase. This milestone underscores the program’s effectiveness in scaling EdTech solutions and enhancing access to quality education.

Transformative Growth Across Key Sectors

The program has driven remarkable expansion, demonstrating its positive impact on both startups and learners:

Of the 147,200 learners reached during the acceleration period, 82% were young people, highlighting the startups' pivotal role in shaping the future of education in Egypt.

Women accounted for 61.5% of learners reached through the startups’ solutions, underscoring their increasing influence in education and technology.

50% of the first cohort’s startups are led by women and youth, with 66.6% of founders aged 18-35, reinforcing the Fellowship’s commitment to youth empowerment.

Employment at supported startups grew by 56%, showcasing the Fellowship’s impact on job creation.

6,550 learners with disabilities benefited from solutions developed by four startups, emphasizing the initiative’s dedication to inclusive and accessible education.

Dalia Ibrahim, CEO of EdVentures, expressed her pride in the Fellowship’s achievements, stating: "We are incredibly proud of the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship and the outstanding results achieved by our first cohort of startups. In just ten months, we have seen significant growth in EdTech adoption, youth empowerment, and job creation. These impressive milestones reaffirm our commitment to nurturing innovation in education and providing meaningful support to promising entrepreneurs in the sector. Looking ahead, we are excited to welcome the upcoming two cohorts and expand our impact even further. We are pleased to announce that applications for the second cohort will officially open at the beginning of March 2025. We look forward to supporting more EdTech start-ups in their journey to transform learning experiences across Egypt and beyond."

Rodwell Mangisi, Acting Director at the Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning at the Mastercard Foundation, also emphasized the foundation’s commitment to empowering youth across Africa through education, stating: "As our first partner in North Africa to implement the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship, the opportunities for growth in Egypt’s EdTech sector are limitless. As we continue to partner with EdVentures, we challenge entrepreneurs to prioritize relevance and access for impact. While technology makes life easier for us all, it makes everything possible for those without access and opens pathways for them to learn and prosper.”

Expanding Access & Strengthening Collaboration

Beyond business development, the Fellowship introduced LEAPS roadshows across multiple governorates, engaging a predominantly youth audience (61% female, average age 23) to raise awareness about EdTech’s transformative potential.

Additionally, participating startups were connected with global and local organizations, further strengthening their influence within Egypt’s EdTech ecosystem.

As part of the acceleration support, each of the Fellows will receive $60,000 in equity-free investment, totaling $660,000 for the eleven startups, to empower them to scale their operations and accelerate their growth.

Meet the 11 Startups Shaping the Future of EdTech

The 11 high-potential startups, that made it to the 2024 cohort of the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship in Egypt are:

● Armstrong – An interactive e-learning platform for STEM education.

● 5 Quarters – A specialized learning app for dental students.

● Business بالعربي – A podcast focused on self-development and skill-building.

● Career 180 – A platform offering career development and recruitment solutions.

● Deaf Gain – Consultancy services for the deaf and hard of hearing.

● iSchool – Teaching coding and AI to children aged 6-17.

● Maharet Tefl – An app designed to enhance speech and language skills in children.

● Nafham by Tayro – An online learning platform.

● OTO Courses – Offers English language courses and other educational content.

● Science Street – A platform that promotes scientific literacy.

● Bayt Alkhyata – A digital platform for learning sewing skills.

Last year, EdVentures announced a five-year partnership with the Mastercard Foundation to launch the EdTech Fellowship program, a strategic initiative targeting EdTech solutions looking to address the continent’s educational challenges using technology by:

● Driving digital innovation

● Expanding access to quality education

● Empowering youth and fostering job creation

By aligning with global education and technology trends, the Fellowship is creating a lasting impact on Egypt’s education system, digital transformation, and economic growth, paving the way for a more inclusive and tech-driven future of learning.

About EdVentures

Established in 2017, EdVentures is the investment arm of Nahdet Misr Group and the leading EdTech specialized corporate venture capital firm in the MENA region. The company supports startups and young entrepreneurs operating in the education and EdTech sectors through its incubation, acceleration, and investment programs. Since its launch, EdVentures has supported over 95 startups and invested in 24 of them.

About the Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation is a registered Canadian charity and one of the largest foundations in the world. It works with visionary organizations to advance education and financial inclusion to enable young people in Africa and Indigenous youth in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. Established in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company, the Foundation is an independent organization separate from the company, with offices in Toronto, Kigali, Accra, Nairobi, Kampala, Lagos, Dakar, and Addis Ababa. Its policies, operations, and program decisions are determined by the Foundation’s Board of Directors and leadership.

For more information on the Foundation, please visit www.mastercardfdn.org

About The Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship

The Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship is an entrepreneurship acceleration program designed to support promising African EdTech ventures. Implemented in partnership with innovation hubs and EdTech accelerators across Africa, the Fellowship provides select EdTech companies with critical business and financial support, as well as insight into the science of learning, preparing for scale, sustainability, and impact. The Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship was launched in 2019 by the Mastercard Foundation through its Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning with the goal to partner with 12 Tech Hubs to support over 250 EdTech companies and reach at least 1.8 million young people by 2025.