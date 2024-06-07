Dubai, UAE: Education Training & Employment Australia (ETEA) www.etea.edu.au, a renowned private college with over 20 years of experience in delivering high-quality programs in Australia, announces its strategic alliance with Virtue PR & Marketing Communications, www.virtuemena.com one of the longest established PR agencies acclaimed for its expertise in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for ETEA as it embarks on a journey to explore new horizons under the PR support of Virtue.

ETEA boasts a comprehensive range of programs, offering more than 25 qualifications spanning from Certificate III to Diploma level. Specializing in Community Services, Mental Wellness, Nursing Support and Allied Health, ETEA also provides Business, Leadership and Management, and Childhood Education courses, catering to a broad spectrum of interests and career aspirations including care for people with determination and special needs.

Virtue PR & Marketing Communications assumes a pivotal role in ETEA's expansion into the MENA region, serving as the premier agency to navigate the intricacies of local markets and foster robust relationships with stakeholders. With a wealth of experience and an unparalleled understanding of regional dynamics, Virtue is poised to spearhead ETEA's growth agenda and fortify its presence across key markets.

“We are thrilled to bring our unique brand of education and training to the UAE,” said Alan Hickling OAM, Chairman of Heidelberg Corporate Group at ETEA. “Our goal is to empower students to make a positive impact in their communities. With Virtue, we found a team dedicated to responding to their client’s objectives with outcomes that resonate with diverse audiences. We look forward to contributing to the growth and development of the UAE’s education, health and wellbeing sectors. We expect our alliance with Virtue will enhance our visibility and strengthen our connections with students, industry partners, and stakeholders across the MENA region. ETEA is a Registered Training Organisation in Australia, and we offer formal diplomas that enhance careers and improve lives”. For more information visit www.etea.edu.au

“We are extremely pleased to be appointed by ETEA for their expansion into the MENA region,” said Firas Sleem, CEO of Virtue PR, adding: “Our approach involves strategically supporting ETEA as the leader in education and training delivery, ensuring their message reaches diverse audiences. Through our expertise in strategic communication and brand development, we aim to promote ETEA's strong reputation and establish them in the MENA region as the premier destination for top-tier education and training solutions that cater to the unique needs of local communities.”

ETEA’s unique offering to the healthcare and individual support sectors has improved countless lives and through targeted engagement strategies we will work with Virtue to reach and empower Nursing, Wellbeing, and Mental Health professionals with best practice knowledge built on a formal curriculum, delivered locally.

