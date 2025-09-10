Applications open today for a new Varkey Foundation initiative, delivered in collaboration with UNESCO, to celebrate the world’s most innovative and impactful schools.

Longlisted schools will receive a Global Schools Prize Badge for world-class impact across 10 categories, including in AI transformation, sustainability, peacebuilding, teacher development, and more.

One extraordinary school will claim the Global Schools Prize and $500,000 to scale its vision, while 10 category winners will receive $50,000 each.

Newly established Global Schools Prize Council – part of the prestigious judging academy – includes Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director General for Education at UNESCO, Dame Christine Ryan, former Chair of the Ofsted Board, Andreas Schleicher, Director of Education and Skills at the OECD, former Presidents and former Education Ministers, past winners of the Global Teacher Prize and Global Student Prize, and leading voices shaping the future of education, technology, and social impact.

Dubai-rooted education pioneer and philanthropist Sunny Varkey today launched the $1 million Global Schools Prize, a new award organised in collaboration with UNESCO, to honour schools re-imagining education for the future.

The Global Schools Prize, a Varkey Foundation initiative, joins the Global Teacher Prize and Global Student Prize, which Mr Varkey also founded, completing a powerful trilogy that celebrates educators, learners, and now schools as institutions of innovation and change. Together, the three prizes will spark a 360-degree conversation about what it takes to deliver the best possible education, equipping children to face the future with confidence – while rethinking the future of learning for generations to come.

The Global Schools Prize will identify outstanding schools worldwide. Those longlisted will be awarded a Global Schools Prize Badge, symbolising world-class impact and achievement in areas ranging from AI transformation to teacher development. These schools will also be welcomed into the Global Schools Network, gaining access to partnerships, professional development, and global collaboration opportunities with other leading institutions.

The longlisted schools will be split into 10 categories – and 10 outstanding category winners will each be awarded $50,000. To broaden opportunities for global collaboration, the Varkey Foundation is building a growing network of partners and sponsors across every category. Of the 10 category winners, one extraordinary school will receive the Global Schools Prize and $500,000 to scale its initiative.

A Global Schools Prize Council, made up of some of the most respected and influential figures in global education, technology, and philanthropy, will guide the prize and provide strategic insight. It will be co-chaired by Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General for Education at UNESCO, and Dame Christine Ryan, former Chair of the Ofsted Board. The Council will be part of a wider Global Schools Prize Academy, which will choose the winner.

Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Varkey Foundation and GEMS Education – the pioneering schools group established in Dubai in 1959 – said:

“The Global Schools Prize is more than an award – it’s a movement to reimagine learning in a world of constant change. By recognising multiple winners, we shine a light on the many ways schools are driving progress – from innovation and teacher development to sustainability and student wellbeing. By celebrating these institutions, we can spark a global conversation about scaling the best ideas in education and inspire action that resonates far beyond the classroom.”

Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Mansour, winner of the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize 2025, which was presented at the World Governments Summit in Dubai earlier this year, said:

“The Global Schools Prize is so important because it shines a light on how schools in every corner of the world are meeting today’s challenges with remarkable creativity. From student-led sustainability projects to reimagined curricula, some of the most powerful innovations are emerging in the classroom. By celebrating these efforts on a global stage, the prize ensures the voices and visions of students, teachers, school leaders, and parents help shape the future of education.”

Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director General for Education at UNESCO and co-Chair of the Global Schools Prize Council, said:

“The Global Schools Prize celebrates the ideas and innovations that are transforming education. Around the world, schools are reimagining what is possible – finding new ways to inspire curiosity, strengthen resilience, and unlock the potential of every learner. By sharing these breakthroughs on a global stage, the prize reminds us that the power of education lies not only in knowledge, but in the creativity and collaboration that drive progress.”

The inaugural Global Schools Prize will recognise schools across 10 categories:

AI Transformation

Arts, Culture and Creativity

Character- and Values-Driven Education

Global Citizenship and Peacebuilding

Health and Wellbeing

Overcoming Adversity

SEND/Inclusive Education

STEM Education

Sustainability

Teacher Development

Other members of the Global Schools Prize Council include Rosalia Arteaga, former President and Vice-President of Ecuador, Nuno Crato, Portugal’s former Education Minister, Andreas Schleicher, Director of Education and Skills at the OECD, Dina Ghobashy, Director of Education Transformation, Microsoft, Lasse Leponiemi, Co-Founder and Chairman, HundrED Foundation, Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner, GSV Ventures and co-founder of the ASU+GSV Summit, Heekyung (Jo) Min, Executive Vice President, CJ CheilJedang, Giuseppina Cannizzaro, Director, Dolce & Gabbana, Jonnie Noakes, Director of The Tony Little Centre for Innovation and Research in Learning, Eton, 2019 Global Teacher Prize winner Peter Tabichi, 2023 Global Student Prize winner Nhial Deng, and Global Student Prize finalists Kenisha Arora and Kekhashan Basu.

The Global Schools Prize is open to government-run and privately funded schools worldwide that are going above and beyond to deliver quality education. Applications are now open, and schools interested in applying can visit www.globalschoolsprize.org.

