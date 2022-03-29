Founded in late 2017 by Yousef Alhusaini and Bader AlRasheed, Baims which stands for Big Aims, offers online tailored recorded courses for university students in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan. The courses that aim to digitize the offline tutoring experience allow students to learn at their own pace. All the courses come in the form of video lectures, notes, live sessions and quizzes that can be accessed on Baims web or mobile app.



Yousef and Bader started Baims when they were engineering students at the university and the initial focus of the platform was on engineering courses based on university curriculum but later expanded their offering to include courses for different other subjects and levels.



The instructors that are part of Baims network include ‘top-tier’ professors, engineers, and tutors. The startup uses a revenue-share model for its instructors who provide the content tailored to each subject’s curriculum. As of 2022, the startup has created more than 2,900+ recorded courses and 55,000+ lectures covering more than 20 universities. Baims sales grew x7 from its previous investment round back in mid 2020.



Yousef Alhusaini, Baims Co-Founder & CEO said, “The higher education market in MENA is still undervalued and there is so much room to improve and grow. We are looking to offer the best academic courses during university & skills based courses post graduation. Our students spend more than 40+ minutes daily on Baims and we are looking to increase that by providing the best academic content from top instructors.”



Dakhil Al-Dakhil, SEO of Rasameel, commented that, “We are always in the lookout for local opportunities that not only provide a transformative business plan, but also carry with it a fascinating story and energetic entrepreneurs who are capable of delivering a successful ending to that story. We found in Baims those fundamental elements where the business is built over a need derived from the founders own experience."



Baims has expressed an interest in growing within its existing markets and the Middle East region. It also plans on creating a more dynamic and complete experience by creating new content and expanding the provision of more courses for university and high school students. Investing more in technology is one of the platform's biggest competency, as it launched a new version of the application in 2021 with more than 11 new features to facilitate the user experience and provide the latest technology to the platform's students and teachers.

-Ends-