Key defence technologies on show will include precision-guided smart weapons and autonomous unmanned aircraft

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, will be participating in the Egypt International Airshow, the gateway to aerospace in Africa and the Middle East, being held at the El Alamein International Airport in El Dabaa, Matrouh, Egypt, from 3 to 5 September 2024.

Over the course of the inaugural event, EDGE Group will showcase its dynamic and industry-leading line of smart weapons, including advanced guided-glide weapons, mission-proven precision-guided munitions, and advanced air defence missiles. The group will also showcase a range of multirole unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) tailored to meeting the region's unique security and operational requirements.

In the smart weapons domain, EDGE Group will display the DESERT STING family of guided-glide weapons, the THUNDER and RASH lines of cost-effective precision-guided munitions, the AL TARIQ range of modular, all-weather, day/night precision-guided munitions, and the rapidly deployable SKYKNIGHT inner-layer air defence missile system. EDGE Group will also display the QX series of quadcopter loitering munitions and the SHADOW family of rapid-strike loitering munitions.

Under the autonomous systems domain, EDGE Group will display the REACH-S multirole medium-altitude, long-endurance UAV, and the GARMOOSHA light unmanned rotary-wing aircraft.

Attendees of the Egypt International Airshow can visit EDGE Group in the UAE pavilion, hall 1, stand B10.

