​​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADASI, a regional leader in autonomous systems and services within EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, signed a contract today to integrate MILSAR radars from Meteksan Defence, one of the largest defence companies in Türkiye, onto the GARMOOSHA unmanned aerial system (UAS).

Signed at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2025 (IDEX 2025), the contract will enable ADASI to offer the GARMOOSHA UAS with a new, fully integrated non-kinetic payload featuring versatile moving target indication modes for detection and tracking of potential targets. The MILSAR radar will also provide end-users of the GARMOOSHA with a synthetic aperture radar mode for high resolution and all-weather imagery, target classification, and ground mapping.

The GARMOOSHA is an advanced rotary-wing UAS designed for tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Developed and manufactured by ADASI, the GARMOOSHA is the first entirely UAE-made UAS in its class.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About METEKSAN DEFENCE INDUSTRY INC.

Established in 2006, Meteksan Defence Industry Inc. is a leading private defense electronics company located in Türkiye. The company specializes in the design and production of cutting-edge indigenous defense products. Its extensive product portfolio includes advanced technologies such as radars, sonars, laser systems, communication networks, electronic warfare solutions, and unmanned autonomous systems. Furthermore, Meteksan is renowned for its training and simulation systems, which are crucial for preparing military personnel for diverse operational scenarios.

The company has a proven track record of delivering high-quality, ITAR-free systems that have been utilized by Armed Forces in over 20 countries, spanning across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, South America and Europe. Meteksan's products are designed to meet the highest standards of reliability and performance, ensuring that defense forces can operate effectively in complex and challenging environments.

Driven by a vision for global outreach, Meteksan continues to enhance its technological capabilities and expand its international partnerships. The company's unwavering dedication to research and development, along with its emphasis on innovative solutions, positions it as a key player in the global defense industry. With a focus on providing state-of-the-art technology, Meteksan Defence is committed to supporting the security and defense needs of its clients around the world.

