Existing non-NATO commercial order pipeline worth approximately EUR 7 billion to be transferred to the new Abu Dhabi-based joint venture

Abu Dhabi, UAE / Paris, France – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and CMN NAVAL, a world-renowned naval shipbuilding group specialising in the design, engineering, and construction of superior naval and commercial vessels, and mega yachts, have formally agreed to create a new Abu Dhabi-based shipbuilding joint venture (JV) named AD NAVAL (ADN). Leveraging an existing order pipeline worth approximately EUR 7 billion, the JV will bring together both companies under an exclusivity agreement on the segment of high value small to mid-size naval vessels including Corvettes, Offshore Patrol Vehicles (OPVs), High-speed Interceptors, Trimarans, and Landing Craft. The move will see EDGE significantly expand the scope of its capabilities in the naval domain.

EDGE, holding a 51% stake in the new company, will collaborate with CMN NAVAL on sales, commercial activities, and engineering. It will also establish a design bureau which will assume intellectual property rights for all future designs. The JV will grant EDGE access to CMN NAVAL’s global supply chain and its advanced Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) system and software, enhancing cost efficiency and operational performance through predictive and preventative maintenance, as well as the provision and management of all spare parts.

The scope of the JV will also explore Combat Systems Integration (CSI) of EDGE’s advanced autonomous air and sea, and smart weapons solutions onto vessels built by the new company.

Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director & CEO, said: “This is yet another example of our strategy of measured growth through international partnership with the world’s leading players across the air, land, and maritime domains. The scope of our collaboration with CMN, which is particularly strong in EDGE’s key focus markets in Africa, for example, will enable us to combine our expertise, and to share technology and know-how in the naval domain to build superior vessels in the UAE. Furthermore, it will enable us to develop cross-complementary integration programmes for our autonomous air and sea systems, smart weapons, radar, and cyber solutions, onto the vessels being manufactured for non-NATO navies around the world. Ultimately, it will also create valuable direct and indirect employment opportunities in the UAE and overseas, contributing to economic growth in this versatile and diverse sector. We are confident that CMN will be a great partner for continued innovation and success.”

The announcement comes closely on the heels of an initial partnership agreement signed at IDEX 2025 last month in Abu Dhabi, where both parties laid the foundations for collaboration across multiple domains, including the development of cutting-edge naval platforms, system integration, maintenance, and commercial initiatives, aiming to set new benchmarks in naval innovation, leveraging next-generation technologies such as AI-driven autonomous systems, advanced combat solutions, and modular ship designs.

The JV will create valuable direct employment opportunities for skilled personnel in the UAE, as well as related third-party opportunities across its global supply chain.

Pierre Balmer, Chairman of CMN NAVAL, added: “We are proud to join forces with EDGE Group in this strategic collaboration, which reflects our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and the advancement of naval capabilities. By leveraging our deep expertise in shipbuilding and EDGE’s cutting-edge defence technologies, we will deliver next-generation naval solutions tailored to the evolving needs of global maritime forces. This partnership not only strengthens our presence in key international markets but also paves the way for enhanced technology transfer, industrial cooperation, and job creation. Together, we look forward to setting new benchmarks in the industry and driving sustainable growth in the defence and maritime sectors.”

CMN NAVAL is an integrated shipbuilding group with facilities and shipyards in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It has built more than 3,500 vessels and supported 48 navies around the world. The company has also been a longstanding partner on the UAE’s naval programmes, including the prestigious Baynunah, a corvette designed by the French shipbuilder.

