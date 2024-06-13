Two new Centres of Excellence will accelerate innovation, drive operational efficiencies, and reinforce EDGE’s position as a leading developer and solutions provider in Radar Technology, Electronic Warfare, and Electro Optics.

Abu Dhabi-UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has announced the launch of two pioneering Centres of Excellence (CoE), based in the UAE: The new Radar and Electronic Warfare (EW) Centre of Excellence, and the Electro Optic Centre of Excellence (EOCE). These new CoEs build on the strong foundations and expertise of the existing facilities. The move aims to strengthen the Group’s solid reputation as a disruptive industry leader, and to enhance the development of its aggressive product roadmap by consolidating its core capabilities in these critical domains. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s overall vision and EDGE’s growth strategy, while supporting the commercial objectives of each of EDGE’s 35 entities.

The centralisation of the Group’s advanced capabilities will streamline product delivery, develop innovative technologies, and deliver tailored solutions to end-users. It will also improve company efficiencies, provide state-of-the-art Electro-Optical/Infra-Red (EO/IR) systems for clients as well as Radar and Electronic Warfare solutions, and establish a central hub for R&D, product development, serial production and maintenance. Furthermore, it will facilitate the integration of sophisticated technologies across EDGE’s entire solutions portfolio. The CoEs will also capitalise on the growth opportunities and knowledge exchange provided from within its diverse advanced technology and defence ecosystem, and through partnerships and recently signed joint ventures.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE Group, said: “This strategic move, consolidating capabilities to streamline product delivery and drive innovation in a single location, captures EDGE's DNA and core mission of transforming the defence industry. By establishing Centres of Excellence for Radar and Electronic Warfare (EW), and Electro-Optics, we will fuel the development of sophisticated solutions. This allows us to continuously adapt and deliver tailored, high-performance products at competitive prices. We also plan to expand with additional CoEs, capitalising on emerging technologies and evolving customer needs.”

Each CoE will be managed by a trusted Board of Advisors drawn from across EDGE’s five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support and Homeland Security. The Board will oversee technology roadmaps, ensure alignment with company and customer goals, and facilitate the efficient transfer of specialised technologies and systems across entities.

