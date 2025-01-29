Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Hungarian Ministry of Defence and EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, have signed a letter of intent (LOI) during a high-profile visit by Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, to the UAE. The document focuses on defence innovation, and research and development initiatives. This collaboration also paves the way for potential multi-million-euro deals involving EDGE and its entities, underscoring the broad potential for future cooperation.

The agreement was signed during a high-profile ceremony in Abu Dhabi, attended by Hungary’s Prime Minister, Hungary’s Minister of Defence, and senior executives from EDGE. This milestone reflects Hungary’s confidence in EDGE’s advanced defence solutions and underscores the significance of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s visit to the UAE, which has reinforced bilateral relations and enhanced collaboration.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE, said: "This agreement represents a significant step forward in the cooperation between EDGE and the Hungarian MoD. It symbolises our shared commitment to advancing defence capabilities and fostering innovation while marking an important milestone as EDGE deepens its engagement with NATO member states. We look forward to building on this momentum with further collaboration by supplying CARACAL sniper rifles to the Hungarian Defence Forces, marking the first time EDGE will provide such systems to a NATO member state.”

The Hungarian Prime Minister’s visit to the UAE reinforces the growing strategic relationship between the two nations. High-level discussions during the visit focused on expanding bilateral cooperation across defence, technology, and innovation, aligning with shared goals for greater security.

This partnership serves as a foundation for EDGE’s expansion into Europe and NATO markets, further establishing the UAE’s role as a global contributor to defence innovation. By aligning with Hungary’s defence priorities, EDGE is well-positioned to deliver tailored, high-tech solutions while fostering long-term strategic relationships in Europe.

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold, and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics, and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

