Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE entity EPI, the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE’s aerospace, oil & gas, and defence industries, has signed a serial production contract of C295 Cargo Compartment Removable Tanks with Airbus Defence and Space, a division of Airbus Group, Europe’s top defence and space enterprise, and second largest worldwide with activities including space, military aircraft, and related systems and services.

Under the agreement, the two companies will work together exclusively on the serial production of C295 Cargo Compartment Removable Tanks over a five-year period, building on the success of the prototyping phase, which included 12 special process accreditations for aerospace assembly activities. The agreement also involves the integration of 300 fabricated parts, 16,000 fasteners, centre of gravity testing, and leak testing. It supports EPI’s transition to assembling recognisable sub-systems for an aircraft programme. The agreement, aligned with the vision of ‘Make It in the Emirates,’ demonstrates EDGE’s commitment to advancing Industry 4.0 practices, fostering economic growth, and driving technological excellence both locally and internationally. It also facilitates significant knowledge transfer and cooperation between the two parties.

The contract was signed by Michael Deshaies, CEO of EPI, and Anna Jacobs, Head of Assemblies and Materials Commodity at Airbus Defence and Space, in the presence of Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, and Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Air Power at Airbus Defence and Space.

Commenting on the collaboration, Michael Deshaies, CEO of EPI, said: “Our partnership with Airbus Defence and Space to produce CCRT is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. Part of EPI’s main strategy is to expand our portfolio by diversifying operations and building dynamic local and international partnerships with key players in the industry that we can leverage to build our supply chains, capabilities, and expertise. This collaboration is in alignment with EDGE’s ongoing effort to localise advanced technology and industrial capabilities, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading competitive industrial base in various sectors.”

Jean Brice Dumont, Head of Air Power at Airbus Defence and Space, said: “This strategic partnership with EPI on the C295 reinforces our commitment to the UAE’s aerospace sector, aligning closely with the nation’s long-term vision for economic diversification and innovation. Through this agreement, Airbus is dedicated to enhancing the UAE’s industrial and defence landscape while investing in future collaborative projects, including the strategic transport airlifter.”

The CCRT tank, jointly industrialised by Airbus and EPI, is designed for versatile applications, including Ground Refuelling (GR) operations, Extended Range (ER) missions, and Air-to-Air Refuelling (AAR) operations. This collaboration highlights Airbus' commitment to advancing the defence and aviation sectors while strengthening the capabilities of local industries in the country. Building on this foundation, Airbus considers that the UAE Aerospace Industry and, in particular, EDGE, holds promising potential for continued collaboration and to extend its participation in the industrial proposition for the future A400M for UAE.

The signing was held at the EPI facility during the ceremonial celebration for the delivery of a completed C295 Cargo Compartment Removable Tank at the Tawazun Industrial Park.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae.

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

About EPI

EPI manufactures high-quality complex engineering components for the defence, aerospace, and oil and gas (O&G) sectors. The company is the engineering backbone of the UAE’s aerospace and defence industry, and a vital supporter of its O&G sector. Dedicated to building a precision manufacturing infrastructure in the UAE, and to serving market-leading regional and global clients – including some of the world’s most foremost aviation and defence OEMs, such as Airbus and Boeing – EPI is committed to harnessing advanced technologies and machinery, including Computer Numerical Control (CNC) to deliver cutting-edge engineering solutions.

For more information, visit epiuae.ae.