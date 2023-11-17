Abu Dhabi, UAE:– EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Calidus, a UAE-based provider of next-generation aeronautical and land systems, signed an MoU at Dubai Airshow to integrate EDGE precision-guided munition (PGM) and guided-glide weapon (GGW) solutions onto the B-250 light attack aircraft, and other Calidus platforms.

Hamad Al Marar, President of EDGE Group’s Missiles & Weapons cluster, said: “We are proud to work with Calidus on this integration initiative, and to provide high technology smart weapons to B-250 end-users. The opportunity will offer a range of versatile precision strike solutions, and complement the B-250’s multirole capabilities. We look forward to presenting a dynamic and advanced armed light attack aircraft, made in the UAE, and to enhancing our collaboration with Calidus in the future.”

The MoU marks a significant effort by both companies towards growing the UAE’s aerospace industry, while paving the way for future UAE-made solutions.

Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, CEO of Calidus, said: “We are proud and excited to collaborate with EDGE in the integration of the smart weapons onto the technologically advanced B-250 light attack aircraft, that is completely designed, developed and manufactured by UAE national company based in Abu Dhabi, Calidus. Which also offers land-based solutions and products. The B-250 light attack aircraft is a leading-edge missionized digital aircraft, enabling an easy deep integration to the smart weapons into the aircraft mission system. This deep integration allows for the execution of various strike mission in real time.”

The smart weapons designated for integration, from EDGE entity HALCON, a regional leader in the design and production of guided weapons systems and beyond, include the DESERT STING family of GGWs, and THUNDER family of cost-effective, short-range PGMs.

The Calidus B-250 is a single-engine turbo-prop, tandem-seat, light attack aircraft that features multi-role capabilities for missions such as close air support, persistent air support, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, counterinsurgency, and basic and advanced training.

Attendees of the Dubai Airshow can visit EDGE and its portfolio of companies at indoor stand 520 and outdoor stand S49 at Dubai World Central.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.



About Calidus

Calidus is a defense technology development and manufacturing company, providing cutting-edge, mission-oriented and cost-effective solutions. Calidus expertise ranges from requirements definition, design, engineering as well as testing, manufacturing, and system integration. Calidus also developing in house system engineering capabilities including system design and integration from analysis up to whole mission management. In the upcoming years, Calidus committed to take the key role in the region when it comes to aerospace and land systems development.