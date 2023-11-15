Abu Dhabi, UAE:– HORIZON, the Middle East’s largest independent helicopter flight training academy, today announced their signing a partnership with Parker Lord, a division of the Parker Hannifin Corporation, who specialises as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the development of adhesives, coatings, motion management devices, and sensing technologies for industries such as aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, and industrial. The signing occurred during the ongoing Dubai Airshow 2023, extending until 17 November at the Dubai World Central.

Through the agreement, Parker Lord will deliver training to HORIZON engineers, enabling HORIZON to expand its capabilities to carrying out B407 main rotor hub overhauls at HORIZON facilities. HORIZON currently has the engineering expertise, tooling and infrastructure to undertake this new in-house capability. Previously, all main rotor hubs were sent to OEM authorised services outside the UAE.

Speaking on the signing, Al Dhaheri said: “HORIZON is thrilled to be partnering with Parker Lord, who is furthering our goals to build autonomy within our facilities and entrusting our engineers to carry out these additional overhaul solutions in-house. As we continue to localise maintenance services, we are contributing to the UAE’s efforts to become self-sufficient, equipping our organisation with a strong engineering talent pool, and expanding the boundaries of what is possible at the HORIZON Academy."

Since its inception in 2003, HORIZON has been the premier training academy in the Middle East region, providing flight training to both commercial and military customers on Bell aircraft, and has successfully completed over 180,000 training hours in upskilling rotary wing pilots. HORIZON is part of the Trading & Mission Support cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group ranked among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

-Ends-

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.



For more information, visit edgegroup.ae.

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

About Horizon

Horizon is the Middle East’s largest independent helicopter flight training academy based in Al Ain. Offering industry-standard and bespoke helicopter pilot training to a wide range of leading commercial and military operators from South Asia, Middle East and North Africa, the company has played a fundamental role in developing regional rotary-wing aviation capabilities for more than a decade.

As part of EDGE, the company consistently seeks out innovative training technologies and world-class partnerships to upskill pilots and enhance operational flexibility for customers.

For more information, please visit www.horizonuae.ae.

About Parker Lord

Parker Lord, a part of Parker Hannifin Corporation, is a leading manufacturer of advanced adhesives and coatings, as well as vibration and motion control technologies. Parker Lord supports technologies in aerospace, climate control, electromechanical, filtration, fluid and gas handling, hydraulics, pneumatics, process control, sealing and shielding and human motion. Learn more at www.parker.com/lord.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.com.