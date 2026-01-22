Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has been awarded two landmark contracts to supply the advanced ANAVIA HT-100 and HT-750 unmanned helicopters to the UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD). The contracts hold major significance as one of the world’s largest orders to date for autonomous unmanned aerial systems (UASs).

Under the contracts, EDGE entity ANAVIA, a Switzerland-based company specialising in designing and manufacturing advanced UASs, will produce and deliver 76 HT-100 and 92 HT-750 rotary-wing UASs to the UAE MoD.

Jon Andri Jörg, CEO of ANAVIA, said: “Our contracts with the UAE’s MoD highlights our ongoing dedication to enabling advanced unmanned intelligence and logistics operations through the latest technology in autonomous systems. The global security landscape is evolving towards an increasingly unmanned future, and while simultaneously contributing to the UAE’s advanced technology ecosystem, ANAVIA will continue to innovate in developing high-performance systems that deliver industry-leading capabilities.”

The mission-proven HT-100 is an all-terrain, day/night, adverse-weather-capable unmanned helicopter designed as a rapidly deployable alternative to manned rotorcraft for intelligence and data-gathering missions. The larger HT-750 is a multi-role unmanned helicopter designed for logistics missions, capable of transporting heavy payloads while maintaining exceptional flight stability.

The contracts, announced at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition & Conference (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2026, are the latest development in EDGE’s commitment to reinforcing the UAE’s national security through supplying the latest technology in UASs at scale.

Attendees of UMEX and SimTEX 2026 can visit EDGE and its portfolio of companies at stand 05-010 until 22 January.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com

About ANAVIA

ANAVIA is a Swiss high-tech company specialised in the development and production of advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Bilten and Nafels, Switzerland, ANAVIA combines Swiss engineering excellence with a strong focus on innovation, reliability, and mission success.

The company forms part of EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, enabling ANAVIA to integrate global expertise with local precision manufacturing.

ANAVIA’s flagship platforms, the HT-100 and HT-750, are rotary-wing UAS designed for demanding security, defence, and civil applications. Built to perform in complex environments such as maritime, high-altitude terrain, and harsh climates, they offer unmatched endurance, payload capacity, and operational flexibility.

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae