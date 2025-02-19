BORDERSHIELD debuts as end-to-end situational awareness system

New GPS PROTECT-4 and GPS PROTECT-8, offering advanced anti-jamming capabilities

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, is unveiling a next-level range of new electronic warfare (EW), radar, and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2025 (IDEX 2025). These cutting-edge systems mark a significant expansion of EDGE’s portfolio, reinforcing its position at the forefront of high-performance sensor and electromagnetic technologies that are critical for modern operational theatres.

EDGE is unveiling its most advanced suite of radars and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems, seamlessly expanding its all-domain portfolio. In the radar category, EDGE is introducing the NEMUS family, multi-threat active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars engineered for a broad range of intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) operations. Additionally, EDGE is launching next-generation 3D radars – the next generation TAWAQ family of ground radars, with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

EDGE is also showcasing its MIRSAD family of advanced EO/IR systems, designed for high-precision surveillance and targeting across air, naval, and ground domains. Equipped with cutting-edge imaging, tracking, and laser designation technologies, the MIRSAD family enhances situational awareness and operational effectiveness, delivering superior performance in complex environments.

In the EW domain, EDGE is unveiling two new variants of the GPS PROTECT GNSS anti-jamming system, the GPS PROTECT-4 and GPS PROTECT-8. Utilising advanced digital signal processing and array antenna technology, the new systems effectively protect users’ GNSS receivers from radio-frequency (RF) interference signals. EDGE is also unveiling two new variants of the SKYSHIELD counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS), the SKYSHIELD-N (Naval) and SKYSHIELD-T (Trailer-mounted), designed to identify UAS and jam their command-and-control (C2) channels within the full range of the GNSS spectrum.

Making its debut at IDEX 2025, BORDERSHIELD is EDGE’s new end-to-end surveillance system, designed for superior border security operations. Featuring AI-driven automatic detection of UAS, personnel, and vehicles up to 15km, BORDERSHIELD integrates a high-power cellular system (operating across GMS, UTMS, LTE, and 5G NSA frequency bands), a thermal optical camera, a high-resolution radar, and a C2 system to provide real-time, persistent situational awareness.

EDGE’s expansion into critical electronic warfare, radar, and EO/IR technologies is underpinned by the strategic consolidation of expertise within its newly established Technology & Innovation (T&I) cluster. This cluster is designed to accelerate innovation, optimise production through dedicated Centres of Excellence, and transform advanced research into deployable solutions. As a strategic initiative, it enhances efficiency, sovereignty, and technological leadership, reinforcing EDGE’s position as a global leader in defence technology.

Attendees of IDEX 2025 can visit EDGE’s diverse portfolio at stand C20 in Hall 5 and outdoor stand CP-270 from 17 to 21 February 2025.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

